Cole Caufield's pursuit of Badgers' second Hobey Baker Award reaches finalist level
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Cole Caufield's pursuit of Badgers' second Hobey Baker Award reaches finalist level

Badgers vs. Ohio State

Badgers forward Cole Caufield drives into the offensive zone while Ohio State's Layton Ahac defends in a Feb. 27 game at LaBahn Arena.

 PAUL CAPOBIANCO, UW ATHLETICS

There were suggestions from some in the Montreal Canadiens organization six months ago that Cole Caufield should play this season in Europe.

The fate of the NCAA hockey season was in question because of the pandemic and the pro team naturally didn't want to see its top prospect go too long without an opportunity to play.

Caufield rejected the potential move and stayed at the University of Wisconsin with an eye on being the best player at the college level as a sophomore. The honor he received Thursday brought him one step closer to confirmation.

Caufield was named to the Hobey Hat Trick as one of the top three vote-getters for the Hobey Baker Award.

Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay and North Dakota forward Shane Pinto also were picked through a vote of a selection committee for the Division I men's player of the year.

UW forward Dylan Holloway, one of the 10 finalists chosen in March by coaches, didn't make the final three.

The keepers of the award have released the top three as the Hobey Hat Trick for the last 20 years; Caufield is the third from the Badgers to be picked. Goaltender Brian Elliott was in the group in 2006 and forward Blake Geoffrion won the award in 2010.

Forward Steve Reinprecht was the runner-up in 2000, before the Hobey had a ceremony with three finalists invited.

This year's award will be presented April 9 in a 5 p.m. TV broadcast originating from the NHL Network studios in New Jersey, with the finalists brought in virtually.

Caufield signed with the Montreal Canadiens last Saturday, one day after the Badgers' season ended with a loss to Bemidji State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He's going through a Canadian government-required quarantine in Quebec before taking the ice with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket.

The Rocket is scheduled to play the night of April 9, so how Caufield will participate in the live portion of the show was up in the air.

Caufield leads NCAA men's hockey with 30 goals in 31 games, a goals-per-game average unsurpassed in the 21st century. Even if you take out his national-best 11 power-play goals, he still would be tied for the goal-scoring lead.

He also is atop the point-scoring race with 52. Teammates Linus Weissbach (third, 41) and Holloway (fifth, 35) also are among the leaders.

Caufield was an offensive force in his freshman season but became a more complete player for his second turn with the Badgers. That was his goal after it became clear last offseason that another year in college would help his eventual move to the pros with the Canadiens, who picked him No. 15 overall in 2019.

His impact on the Badgers went beyond offensive production and into leadership in his second season, coach Tony Granato said.

"He was here this year because he wanted to be here and he wanted to win here," he said. "I think his first year here he was here and he wanted to do well because he was supposed to do well and there was pressure on him to score. He ends up winning the Big Ten scoring title, so he felt like, hey, I kind of did what I was supposed to do but something's missing. The missing part was the part about this is a special place. While you're here, let's make the most of it. And leave the place in a special way."

Caufield also Thursday was named the national player of the year by College Hockey News. He earlier was the first to win the Big Ten player of the year vote unanimously and won the league scoring title for the second consecutive season.

