Cole Caufield's pursuit of Badgers' second Hobey Baker Award reaches finalist level

There were suggestions from some in the Montreal Canadiens organization six months ago that Cole Caufield should play this season in Europe.
The fate of the NCAA hockey season was in question because of the pandemic and the pro team naturally didn't want to see its top prospect go too long without an opportunity to play.
Caufield rejected the potential move and stayed at the University of Wisconsin with an eye on being the best player at the college level as a sophomore. The honor he received Thursday brought him one step closer to confirmation.
Caufield was named to the Hobey Hat Trick as one of the top three vote-getters for the Hobey Baker Award.
Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay and North Dakota forward Shane Pinto also were picked through a vote of a selection committee for the Division I men's player of the year.
UW forward Dylan Holloway, one of the 10 finalists chosen in March by coaches, didn't make the final three.
The keepers of the award have released the top three as the Hobey Hat Trick for the last 20 years; Caufield is the third from the Badgers to be picked. Goaltender Brian Elliott was in the group in 2006 and forward Blake Geoffrion won the award in 2010.
Forward Steve Reinprecht was the runner-up in 2000, before the Hobey had a ceremony with three finalists invited.
This year's award will be presented April 9 in a 5 p.m. TV broadcast originating from the NHL Network studios in New Jersey, with the finalists brought in virtually.
Caufield signed with the Montreal Canadiens last Saturday, one day after the Badgers' season ended with a loss to Bemidji State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He's going through a Canadian government-required quarantine in Quebec before taking the ice with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket.
The Rocket is scheduled to play the night of April 9, so how Caufield will participate in the live portion of the show was up in the air.
Caufield leads NCAA men's hockey with 30 goals in 31 games, a goals-per-game average unsurpassed in the 21st century. Even if you take out his national-best 11 power-play goals, he still would be tied for the goal-scoring lead.
He also is atop the point-scoring race with 52. Teammates Linus Weissbach (third, 41) and Holloway (fifth, 35) also are among the leaders.
Caufield was an offensive force in his freshman season but became a more complete player for his second turn with the Badgers. That was his goal after it became clear last offseason that another year in college would help his eventual move to the pros with the Canadiens, who picked him No. 15 overall in 2019.
His impact on the Badgers went beyond offensive production and into leadership in his second season, coach Tony Granato said.
"He was here this year because he wanted to be here and he wanted to win here," he said. "I think his first year here he was here and he wanted to do well because he was supposed to do well and there was pressure on him to score. He ends up winning the Big Ten scoring title, so he felt like, hey, I kind of did what I was supposed to do but something's missing. The missing part was the part about this is a special place. While you're here, let's make the most of it. And leave the place in a special way."
Caufield also Thursday was named the national player of the year by College Hockey News. He earlier was the first to win the Big Ten player of the year vote unanimously and won the league scoring title for the second consecutive season.
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
Bemidji State was the aggressor from the beginning and kept UW from playing the brand of hockey it has used to generate scoring chances.
The Badgers paid for a lackluster effort in the second period as the Gophers beat UW for the first time in six championship-round games.
Cole Caufield scores tying, winning goals as Badgers oust Penn State in overtime of Big Ten semifinals
Cole Caufield scored his 27th goal of the season 6 minutes, 50 seconds into the extra session to send the fifth-ranked Badgers past the Nittany Lions 4-3 on Monday in the Big Ten semifinals.
Cole Caufield scores twice to give the Badgers a 2-1 victory at Michigan State and the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.
Robbie Beydoun, playing in his home state, makes 28 saves as the Badgers keep the heat on Minnesota in the chase for the Big Ten title.
If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Cole Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.