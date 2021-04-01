Cole Caufield's pursuit of Badgers' second Hobey Baker Award reaches finalist level

"He was here this year because he wanted to be here and he wanted to win here," he said. "I think his first year here he was here and he wanted to do well because he was supposed to do well and there was pressure on him to score. He ends up winning the Big Ten scoring title, so he felt like, hey, I kind of did what I was supposed to do but something's missing. The missing part was the part about this is a special place. While you're here, let's make the most of it. And leave the place in a special way."