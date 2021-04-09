Cole Caufield's dominating season rewarded with Badgers' second Hobey Baker Award

Cole Caufield was two months removed from a freshman year with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team that checked many personal performance goals when he was asked last May to look toward the follow-up.
He was the Big Ten freshman of the year and the first Badgers player in 42 years to win a conference scoring title.
It was good, but it wasn't enough.
"I want to take over," Caufield said then. "I want to dominate and do the same thing, just increase my points and be a leader. I think that's probably the biggest thing I want to improve on is becoming a guy that people can rely on in all situations. And be just a voice in the locker room, too, that people look to when times aren't so good."
It's hard to look back on it now and say Caufield didn't reach all of those goals. Recognition came Friday in the form of the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in Division I men's hockey, making him only the second Badgers player to earn the honor.
Caufield was the choice of a 30-member selection committee after a 30-goal, 52-point season — the best in the country in both counts. They represented increases of 11 goals and 16 points over his first-year totals despite playing in five fewer games because of a pandemic-shortened schedule.
"It obviously means a lot to me," Caufield said in a TV interview. "It means a lot to my school back at Wisconsin. I couldn't be more honored and privileged to receive this award. It's something that I was working for the whole year so it feels pretty good."
He beat out Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay and North Dakota forward Shane Pinto, the other members of the Hobey Hat Trick that represented the top three in the voting. UW center Dylan Holloway was among the 10 finalists selected by coaches.
Caufield also was named a first-team All-American, UW's first since defenseman Jake McCabe in 2014. Holloway and UW senior forward Linus Weissbach were second-team picks.
Friday was a big day for Caufield's career in another way: He made his professional debut with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League in a game at the Toronto Marlies that started less than an hour after the Hobey announcement.
Caufield signed an entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens one day after the Badgers' season ended last month. The Canadiens chose him with the 15th pick in the 2019 NHL draft, sparking a surge of interest in the Stevens Point native from an engaged Montreal fan base over his two seasons at UW.
He joins Blake Geoffrion as Hobey winners from UW. Geoffrion was a core piece of the 2009-10 Badgers team that is the last to appear in the Frozen Four.
UW had similar aspirations this season after making a run to the Big Ten regular-season title in the final two months. But a first-round loss to Bemidji State in the NCAA tournament sent the team home early and sent Caufield to Quebec after he signed his first pro deal.
Caufield had some signature moments late in the season. He scored 11 goals in his last six games, starting with a hat trick in his final home contest against Ohio State on Feb. 27. He was the first UW player with two hat tricks in a season since Brad Englehart in 1996-97.
He scored tying and go-ahead goals at Michigan State to help the Badgers clinch the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.
Caufield's overtime breakaway goal against Penn State in the Big Ten semifinals followed the tying score in the third period.
His talk about being more of a leader as a sophomore wasn't idle, according to teammates and coach Tony Granato.
"It's not just winning the trophy what the Hobey Baker season meant," said Granato, a finalist for the award as a UW senior in 1987. "It was his contributions to making his teammates better. It was contributions to being great in the locker room. It was contributions to setting the example for what it's like to be a competitor and what we wanted to see our team have as an identity. He did it all. The great thing about it is he brought people with him."
Caufield's former Badgers teammates and coaches watched the televised announcement in the team's locker room and then made plans to watch the AHL game online.
"I think they should enjoy the celebration as well," Granato said. "The guys walked out kind of screwing around, going, 'Yeah, we've all got a piece of that trophy.' And in a way, they do. They were part of it. A teammate wins an award like that ... you feel so blessed that, 'Man, I was on the team and I saw it. That guy deserved it.'"
Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
Bemidji State was the aggressor from the beginning and kept UW from playing the brand of hockey it has used to generate scoring chances.
The Badgers paid for a lackluster effort in the second period as the Gophers beat UW for the first time in six championship-round games.
Cole Caufield scores tying, winning goals as Badgers oust Penn State in overtime of Big Ten semifinals
Cole Caufield scored his 27th goal of the season 6 minutes, 50 seconds into the extra session to send the fifth-ranked Badgers past the Nittany Lions 4-3 on Monday in the Big Ten semifinals.
Cole Caufield scores twice to give the Badgers a 2-1 victory at Michigan State and the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.
Robbie Beydoun, playing in his home state, makes 28 saves as the Badgers keep the heat on Minnesota in the chase for the Big Ten title.
If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Cole Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.