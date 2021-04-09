Cole Caufield's dominating season rewarded with Badgers' second Hobey Baker Award

Caufield had some signature moments late in the season. He scored 11 goals in his last six games, starting with a hat trick in his final home contest against Ohio State on Feb. 27. He was the first UW player with two hat tricks in a season since Brad Englehart in 1996-97.

He scored tying and go-ahead goals at Michigan State to help the Badgers clinch the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.

Caufield's overtime breakaway goal against Penn State in the Big Ten semifinals followed the tying score in the third period.

His talk about being more of a leader as a sophomore wasn't idle, according to teammates and coach Tony Granato.

"It's not just winning the trophy what the Hobey Baker season meant," said Granato, a finalist for the award as a UW senior in 1987. "It was his contributions to making his teammates better. It was contributions to being great in the locker room. It was contributions to setting the example for what it's like to be a competitor and what we wanted to see our team have as an identity. He did it all. The great thing about it is he brought people with him."

Caufield's former Badgers teammates and coaches watched the televised announcement in the team's locker room and then made plans to watch the AHL game online.