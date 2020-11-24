Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State

Baker skated in by himself from the neutral zone after the puck popped out of the Badgers' end, and he snapped a shot past Liam Soulière's stick side to restore a three-goal advantage.

The UW senior took responsibility for a missed coverage on Limoges' goal.

"I gave that one up so me and my linemates were talking about how we had to go and get one back," Baker said. "Luckily enough, I was given the opportunity there and made the best of it."

Freshman Sam Stange scored his third goal of the weekend and Caufield netted his second of the game in the opening 1:19 of the third.

Robbie Beydoun made 35 saves as UW finished off its first home conference sweep since it defeated Michigan in overtime twice to end the 2018-19 regular season. And it won both games of a series against Penn State for the first time since 2013-14, the first Big Ten season.

"It's great to get a sweep any time, especially against Penn State," Baker said. "They've been a big rivalry for us over the last four or five years."

The Badgers got big offensive performances without centers Dylan Holloway (away at Canada's World Junior Championship camp) and Ty Pelton-Byce (concussion).