Cole Caufield, US lose to Russia to open World Junior Championship

Cole Caufield had an assist but the United States had a rough start to the World Junior Championship on Friday, losing 5-3 to Russia in Edmonton, Alberta.

Russia scored three times in the second period to break open a 1-1 tie.

Caufield, a University of Wisconsin sophomore forward, assisted on Cam York's first-period goal. Caufield had five shots on goal and was minus-1 in 17:53 of ice time.

Former Badgers center Alex Turcotte was minus-3 in 17:34 for the U.S.

After the Americans fell behind in the second period, Caufield briefly moved onto the right side of a line centered by Turcotte.

The U.S. returns to action at 8:30 p.m. Saturday against Austria in the second of four games in the Group B round robin.

Badgers forward Dylan Holloway and Canada play Germany at 5 p.m. Saturday in their first game of the preliminary round.

