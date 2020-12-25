 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cole Caufield, US lose to Russia to open World Junior Championship
0 comments
topical

Cole Caufield, US lose to Russia to open World Junior Championship

{{featured_button_text}}
World Juniors United States Russia Hockey

United States' Cole Caufield (13) is stopped by Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov (1) as Kirill Kirsanov (20) and Danil Chaika (5) defend during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Friday.

 JASON FRANSON, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Cole Caufield had an assist but the United States had a rough start to the World Junior Championship on Friday, losing 5-3 to Russia in Edmonton, Alberta.

Russia scored three times in the second period to break open a 1-1 tie.

Caufield, a University of Wisconsin sophomore forward, assisted on Cam York's first-period goal. Caufield had five shots on goal and was minus-1 in 17:53 of ice time.

Former Badgers center Alex Turcotte was minus-3 in 17:34 for the U.S.

After the Americans fell behind in the second period, Caufield briefly moved onto the right side of a line centered by Turcotte.

The U.S. returns to action at 8:30 p.m. Saturday against Austria in the second of four games in the Group B round robin.

Badgers forward Dylan Holloway and Canada play Germany at 5 p.m. Saturday in their first game of the preliminary round.

Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020

This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics