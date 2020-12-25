Cole Caufield, US lose to Russia to open World Junior Championship

Cole Caufield had an assist but the United States had a rough start to the World Junior Championship on Friday, losing 5-3 to Russia in Edmonton, Alberta.
Russia scored three times in the second period to break open a 1-1 tie.
Caufield, a University of Wisconsin sophomore forward, assisted on Cam York's first-period goal. Caufield had five shots on goal and was minus-1 in 17:53 of ice time.
Former Badgers center Alex Turcotte was minus-3 in 17:34 for the U.S.
After the Americans fell behind in the second period, Caufield briefly moved onto the right side of a line centered by Turcotte.
The U.S. returns to action at 8:30 p.m. Saturday against Austria in the second of four games in the Group B round robin.
Badgers forward Dylan Holloway and Canada play Germany at 5 p.m. Saturday in their first game of the preliminary round.
Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020
This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.
OK, this one was written in 2019 but it appeared in the paper in 2020, so I'm including it. A lot of memories in a few days in Pasadena.
The 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice was in February, and we got treated to Mark Johnson telling some of the stories that never get old.
Former Badgers player Claudia Kepler of Verona had a whirlwind journey end with a championship and some great yarns.
The designers of Forward Madison FC's drip kit were meticulous in going through the processes they used.
Those who helped Badgers captain Ty Emberson him grow into the player he is described how they saw it happen.