Cole Caufield signs with Montreal Canadiens after 30-goal sophomore season with Badgers

Cole Caufield is moving from the University of Wisconsin to pro hockey.

Caufield agreed to terms with the Montreal Canadiens on an entry-level contract Saturday, one day after his sophomore season with the Badgers ended with a loss in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

He leads NCAA men's hockey with 30 goals and 52 points and is the favorite to win the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's best player.

In 67 career games for UW, Caufield had 49 goals and 88 points.

It appears that Caufield, the 15th overall pick of the Canadiens in the 2019 NHL draft, will start his pro career with their American Hockey League team in Laval, Quebec, after completing a quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

Caufield will make $70,000 per season at the AHL level in a standard, three-year contract that pays him $700,000 at the NHL level this season. His NHL salary bumps up to $832,500 in the next two seasons and he has a $92,500 signing bonus in each of the three years.

The Stevens Point native scored 11 times in his final six games with the Badgers, including twice in Friday's loss.