Cole Caufield sets wider goal for second season with Badgers men's hockey team: 'I have a lot more to prove'

Caufield admitted as much in interviews beforehand, and he said he has taken it as a goal to be trusted enough defensively to be a penalty killer and on the ice protecting a lead in the final minute.

To him, that means being a puck hunter instead of a puck watcher.

"Looking back at last year, I think I had a good year and I think I have a lot more to prove and a lot more to do for this team," Caufield said. "So I think the best thing for me was to come back, get another year, get stronger and faster and dominate more and become more of a leader and take this team to the next level."

Here's what Caufield said on some other topics:

On being at home during COVID-19

Caufield said he hasn't spent much time at home in the last few years while he was playing for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and then the Badgers, so extra time in Stevens Point has been a bonus.