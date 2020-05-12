Cole Caufield sets wider goal for second season with Badgers men's hockey team: 'I have a lot more to prove'

Cole Caufield wants to be counted on for more than his goal-scoring prowess in his second season with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
Not that Caufield plans to forgo the scoring touch that helped him become the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year and a first-team all-league forward. But he said he can be more of a well-rounded player for the Badgers.
"I want to take over," Caufield said. "I want to dominate and do the same thing, just increase my points and be a leader. I think that's probably the biggest thing I want to improve on is becoming a guy that people can rely on in all situations. And be a voice in the locker room, too, that people look to when times aren't so good."
Caufield spoke with reporters on a conference call Tuesday, a day after he earned the Big Ten recognition for a season in which he led the league with 24 points in 24 games.
The 2019 first-round NHL draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens decided to return for a second season with the Badgers after becoming the fifth freshman to lead UW in overall scoring.
Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said in a late February interview with French-language newspaper La Presse that Caufield would be able to score in the NHL but needed to be better without the puck.
Caufield admitted as much in interviews beforehand, and he said he has taken it as a goal to be trusted enough defensively to be a penalty killer and on the ice protecting a lead in the final minute.
To him, that means being a puck hunter instead of a puck watcher.
"Looking back at last year, I think I had a good year and I think I have a lot more to prove and a lot more to do for this team," Caufield said. "So I think the best thing for me was to come back, get another year, get stronger and faster and dominate more and become more of a leader and take this team to the next level."
Here's what Caufield said on some other topics:
On being at home during COVID-19
Caufield said he hasn't spent much time at home in the last few years while he was playing for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and then the Badgers, so extra time in Stevens Point has been a bonus.
"The days are kind of routine," he said. "You find yourself doing the same things. It's nice to have my brother here. He helps out a lot. We work out every day and we shoot a bunch of pucks. Just trying to get any competitive game that we can, whether it's video games or something in the yard. Just always trying to find something to do because it's pretty boring right now. But it's nice to be with family."
On keeping his hands fresh
Caufield and his older brother Brock, also a Badgers player, went viral last month with a TikTok video of a basement game.
Bored?— Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) April 26, 2020
NHL prospects Brock and Cole Caufield have an afternoon challenge for you 🏒
🎥: @colecaufield/TikTok pic.twitter.com/KRosp6L0Su
Shooting pucks on the ice is important to skill development but there's something to be said for off-ice stick work, especially when ice isn't available.
"I usually use a golf ball," Cole Caufield said. "It makes your hands go a little bit faster than a puck. So just setting up things to go around, getting your hands moving is probably the biggest part for me. And then just doing tricks in the driveway or trying to do stuff that we did a long time ago when we were kids. So we just find ourselves looking back at what we used to do with Brock and I in the driveway."
On communicating with teammates
After spending most of eight months with his Badgers teammates, having everyone scatter in a matter of days because of the COVID-19 pandemic was a difficult transition for Caufield.
"You become so close with your teammates, and just being around them gets normal to you," he said.
Still, the team's group chat has been more active than ever before, Caufield said, and the team has done a few Zoom chats.
"We're always staying in touch," he said. "It's always nice to reach out and see what guys are doing, especially the Europeans out there."
On the links
How's Caufield's golf game?
"It's getting better," he said with a grin. "It's one of my things I want to improve on, and this is the perfect time to do so."
Playing at last year's team outing with Badgers captain/resident golf expert Wyatt Kalynuk made Caufield want to get better.
"I just played for fun in the past," Caufield said. "It's kind of a hobby that you get into later on in life, so it's something I want to get better at."
