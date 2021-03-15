 Skip to main content
Cole Caufield scores tying, winning goals as Badgers oust Penn State in overtime of Big Ten semifinals
UW MEN'S HOCKEY | BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

Cole Caufield scores tying, winning goals as Badgers oust Penn State in overtime of Big Ten semifinals

Badgers vs. Penn State

Badgers forward Tarek Baker, right, chases Penn State's Adam Pilewicz during a Big Ten semifinal game Monday in South Bend, Indiana.

 MIKE MILLER, BIG TEN CONFERENCE

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Things really are different for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team this season.

The Badgers got past Penn State in a playoff overtime. It helps to have Cole Caufield on your side.

Caufield scored his 27th goal of the season 6 minutes, 50 seconds into the extra session to send the fifth-ranked Badgers past the Nittany Lions 4-3 on Monday in the Big Ten semifinals.

Caufield, who also scored the tying goal in the third period, took a long pass from Ty Emberson for a breakaway. He buried a shot between goaltender Oskar Autio's pads.

It was a carbon copy of the play Penn State used to win the 2017 Big Ten title game against the Badgers in overtime. Liam Folkes scored that one and also ended UW's season with an overtime goal in Game 3 of the 2019 quarterfinals.

The Badgers will play either Minnesota or Michigan in the championship game Tuesday night.

UW's top-ranked power play and Caufield came through in the third period with the Badgers trailing.

Linus Weissbach prevented a clearing pass from leaving the zone by using his glove along the boards, and he set up Caufield. The sophomore faked a shot then let one go that kissed off the left post and went in for his 26th goal of the season.

The Badgers absorbed a double whammy in the opening two minutes of what proved to be an eventful third period. Penn State's Tim Doherty scored on a big rebound for a 2-1 lead and UW's Dylan Holloway was ejected for a hit to the head on the same play.

Holloway leveled Christian Sarlo high after he released a shot that Robbie Beydoun saved but left out in the slot.

The Badgers killed the five-minute major, at one point getting three blocks within seconds from Jason Dhooghe, Jesper Peltonen and Brock Caufield.

Emberson made it 2-2 midway through the third with a hard wrist shot from the top of the zone after Tarek Baker and Dominick Mersch combined to win a faceoff.

Doherty scored again to give Penn State a 3-2 lead. His backhand wrist shot sneaked through Beydoun's pads. Caufield's tying goal sent the teams to overtime after Beydoun made a save on a Limoges wraparound try with 2:38 left.

The Badgers (20-8-1) extended their unbeaten streak to eight games (7-0-1) and ended the season for Penn State (10-12).

Jack Gorniak thought he put UW ahead 2-0 five minutes into the second period, but his putback of a Owen Lindmark shot was waved off for goaltender interference.

It appeared that Lindmark was pushed into goalie Autio by Penn State's Tyler Gratton, but referees Barry Pochmara and Jonathan Sitarski stayed with their no-goal call after a video review. A Big Ten official said there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the original call.

That only served to make Badgers coach Tony Granato angrier when Alex Limoges' tying goal midway through the period evened things. Limoges cross-checked Badgers defenseman Tyler Inamoto into goalie Beydoun and had Jimmy Dowd Jr.'s shot go off him and into the net.

Granato argued with the referees after the review upheld Limoges' goal.

The Nittany Lions had the better of the second period, getting the first seven shots on goal before Gorniak's goal was wiped out and 16 of 23 for the frame.

Sam Stange put the Badgers ahead 1-0 late in the first period with his first goal in 15 games. A good shift by the third line set it up.

Tarek Baker won the puck in the left corner and got it to Mersch behind the net. Mersch spun and fed Stange for a putaway while he was alone in front of the net.

Stange's fourth goal in as many games against Penn State this season ended a 14-game scoring drought for the freshman.

Both teams hit the post earlier in the opening period. Cole Caufield fired off the iron during the second of two Badgers power plays in the frame. Penn State's Gratton redirected a shot that then rolled off the post.

