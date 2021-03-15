Cole Caufield scores tying, winning goals as Badgers oust Penn State in overtime of Big Ten semifinals

That only served to make Badgers coach Tony Granato angrier when Alex Limoges' tying goal midway through the period evened things. Limoges cross-checked Badgers defenseman Tyler Inamoto into goalie Beydoun and had Jimmy Dowd Jr.'s shot go off him and into the net.

Granato argued with the referees after the review upheld Limoges' goal.

The Nittany Lions had the better of the second period, getting the first seven shots on goal before Gorniak's goal was wiped out and 16 of 23 for the frame.

Sam Stange put the Badgers ahead 1-0 late in the first period with his first goal in 15 games. A good shift by the third line set it up.

Tarek Baker won the puck in the left corner and got it to Mersch behind the net. Mersch spun and fed Stange for a putaway while he was alone in front of the net.

Stange's fourth goal in as many games against Penn State this season ended a 14-game scoring drought for the freshman.

Both teams hit the post earlier in the opening period. Cole Caufield fired off the iron during the second of two Badgers power plays in the frame. Penn State's Gratton redirected a shot that then rolled off the post.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.