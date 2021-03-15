Cole Caufield scores tying, winning goals as Badgers oust Penn State in overtime of Big Ten semifinals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Things really are different for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team this season.
The Badgers got past Penn State in a playoff overtime. It helps to have Cole Caufield on your side.
Caufield scored his 27th goal of the season 6 minutes, 50 seconds into the extra session to send the fifth-ranked Badgers past the Nittany Lions 4-3 on Monday in the Big Ten semifinals.
Caufield, who also scored the tying goal in the third period, took a long pass from Ty Emberson for a breakaway. He buried a shot between goaltender Oskar Autio's pads.
It was a carbon copy of the play Penn State used to win the 2017 Big Ten title game against the Badgers in overtime. Liam Folkes scored that one and also ended UW's season with an overtime goal in Game 3 of the 2019 quarterfinals.
The Badgers will play either Minnesota or Michigan in the championship game Tuesday night.
UW's top-ranked power play and Caufield came through in the third period with the Badgers trailing.
Linus Weissbach prevented a clearing pass from leaving the zone by using his glove along the boards, and he set up Caufield. The sophomore faked a shot then let one go that kissed off the left post and went in for his 26th goal of the season.
The Badgers absorbed a double whammy in the opening two minutes of what proved to be an eventful third period. Penn State's Tim Doherty scored on a big rebound for a 2-1 lead and UW's Dylan Holloway was ejected for a hit to the head on the same play.
Holloway leveled Christian Sarlo high after he released a shot that Robbie Beydoun saved but left out in the slot.
The Badgers killed the five-minute major, at one point getting three blocks within seconds from Jason Dhooghe, Jesper Peltonen and Brock Caufield.
Emberson made it 2-2 midway through the third with a hard wrist shot from the top of the zone after Tarek Baker and Dominick Mersch combined to win a faceoff.
Doherty scored again to give Penn State a 3-2 lead. His backhand wrist shot sneaked through Beydoun's pads. Caufield's tying goal sent the teams to overtime after Beydoun made a save on a Limoges wraparound try with 2:38 left.
The Badgers (20-8-1) extended their unbeaten streak to eight games (7-0-1) and ended the season for Penn State (10-12).
Jack Gorniak thought he put UW ahead 2-0 five minutes into the second period, but his putback of a Owen Lindmark shot was waved off for goaltender interference.
It appeared that Lindmark was pushed into goalie Autio by Penn State's Tyler Gratton, but referees Barry Pochmara and Jonathan Sitarski stayed with their no-goal call after a video review. A Big Ten official said there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the original call.
That only served to make Badgers coach Tony Granato angrier when Alex Limoges' tying goal midway through the period evened things. Limoges cross-checked Badgers defenseman Tyler Inamoto into goalie Beydoun and had Jimmy Dowd Jr.'s shot go off him and into the net.
Granato argued with the referees after the review upheld Limoges' goal.
The Nittany Lions had the better of the second period, getting the first seven shots on goal before Gorniak's goal was wiped out and 16 of 23 for the frame.
Sam Stange put the Badgers ahead 1-0 late in the first period with his first goal in 15 games. A good shift by the third line set it up.
Tarek Baker won the puck in the left corner and got it to Mersch behind the net. Mersch spun and fed Stange for a putaway while he was alone in front of the net.
Stange's fourth goal in as many games against Penn State this season ended a 14-game scoring drought for the freshman.
Both teams hit the post earlier in the opening period. Cole Caufield fired off the iron during the second of two Badgers power plays in the frame. Penn State's Gratton redirected a shot that then rolled off the post.
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
Cole Caufield scores twice to give the Badgers a 2-1 victory at Michigan State and the Big Ten title on the final day of the regular season.
Robbie Beydoun, playing in his home state, makes 28 saves as the Badgers keep the heat on Minnesota in the chase for the Big Ten title.
If a 7-0 victory against Ohio State at LaBahn Arena was Cole Caufield's last time playing at home for the Badgers, it was the kind of effort UW fans will want to remember him by.
Holloway scored twice on the power play to lead the Badgers past the Buckeyes.
Ty Pelton-Byce scored twice for the Badgers, including the tying goal with 26.8 seconds left after UW let two third-period leads slip away.
Coach Tony Granato went down the lineup in handing out individual laurels for good chances created, hits dished out or composed plays in the defensive zone.
The Badgers erase the sour taste of their largest loss of the season with their first victory at Michigan in their past eight tries.
A four-goal second period by the Wolverines was the difference after the Badgers took the lead.
No. 11 UW is alone atop the conference standings after completing its first series sweep at Minnesota in 12 years with an emphatic 8-1 victory against the second-ranked Golden Gophers.
Cole Caufield broke a tie with seven minutes remaining and Dylan Holloway figured in two goals in the following 2:18 as Wisconsin beat Minnesota 4-1.
Cole Caufield scores two goals for the second straight game and Linus Weissbach records his first three-point game of the season.
Robbie Beydoun stopped 19 shots for his second shutout of the season.
After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Badgers couldn't pull all the way back with a late push.
The Badgers scored two power-play goals to win at Penn State for the first time in five tries.
A third-period penalty kill was "probably the biggest five minutes of our season so far," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
UW freshman Cameron Rowe makes 11 saves for his first shutout.
The Badgers outshot the Gophers but paid the price for turnovers, a slow line change and a bad penalty.
Beydoun made 35 saves as the Badgers knocked off the Gophers in their first game since Dec. 4.
Cameron Rowe made 40 saves in his first collegiate start as the Badgers split a series at the Buckeyes.
The Badgers have lost all three games since four forwards became unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol.
Sophomore Jax Murray scored his first two collegiate goals for the Sun Devils as the Badgers fell to .500.
The Badgers were missing five forwards, one of whom sources said was held out because of a positive COVID-19 test and three others who were close contacts.
Cole Caufield, Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team break out offensively to complete sweep of Penn State
Caufield had his second hat trick for the Badgers and Tarek Baker scored a key short-handed goal.
Robbie Beydoun made a career-high 49 saves for the Badgers.
Missing their top two centers, the Badgers nearly emerged with a split against the sixth-ranked Wolverines.
The Wolverines scored three times in the final 5 minutes, 22 seconds of the second period to turn a deficit into a two-goal lead going into the intermission.
Dylan Holloway's third-period goal put the Badgers ahead for good after they lost two-goal and one-goal leads.
Linus Weissbach helped provide the offense and Robbie Beydoun was a stable presence in goal in the Badgers' 2-0 victory over No. 20 Notre Dame.