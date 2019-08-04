Cole Caufield NTDP photo

Cole Caufield scored a USA Hockey National Team Development Program-record 72 goals last season.

 RENA LAVERTY, USA HOCKEY

There are places on the ice that often are conceded by defenses, locations from which it's so hard to score that opposing players, especially penalty killers, aren't going to struggle to close off the shooting lane.

Cole Caufield is another story altogether.

Let these videos of two goals he scored during the World Junior Summer Showcase serve as examples of why there doesn't seem to be a spot in the offensive zone where the incoming University of Wisconsin right wing isn't comfortable shooting.

First, from last Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Canada:

Then, in a 5-3 victory over Canada on Saturday, with a different goaltender in the net and from an even more acute angle:

The appreciation for Caufield's shooting talent grows by the day. Count opposing goalies in there.

And the U.S. general manager.

And the U.S. coach, who'll see more of Caufield when his Minnesota Duluth team plays at UW in October, appreciated the 18-year-old's total game.

Caufield almost certainly will be a key weapon on the power play for the U.S. World Junior Championship team in December and January, and he'll be the same as a freshman for the Badgers this season.

We'll note here that the record for goals by a UW freshman is 36 in 43 games by Mark Johnson in 1977-78. A big task, especially in today's game, but Caufield scored a record 72 goals in 64 games last season for the U.S. Under-18 Team. Who's going to tell him it's not possible?

UW defenseman K'Andre Miller also scored in the Americans' victory Saturday in the final game of the summer scouting event.

The defenseman will be one of the veteran leaders at the World Juniors in his second year at the under-20 tournament. He had a limited role as an 18-year-old last season.

"He's been really good here," U.S. coach Scott Sandelin said, via The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy. "It's that maturity, that confidence level. He's got the size and athleticism and he can skate."

Miller added two assists in the other four games he played at the event for three points. Caufield had four goals and three assists in five games.

Incoming Badgers center Alex Turcotte scored a goal with three assists in five games, and UW sophomore defenseman Ty Emberson had an assist in five games.

Center Owen Lindmark, who'll be a UW freshman in the fall, had one assist in two games but then was cut from the roster as the U.S. consolidated two teams into one.

