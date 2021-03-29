Cole Caufield ready to 'handle the heat' as he leaves Badgers to turn pro

Caufield said he's at 170 pounds — he was listed by UW at 163 as a freshman and 165 this season — and feels good physically after the college season. Players moving from college to the pros in the spring usually have a short time left in the season but there's still a month and a half left before the playoffs because the AHL and NHL were delayed.

One of the things that'll be studied closely with Caufield is how he handles playing against older competition in the pros. The AHL is just a steppingstone to the NHL and one of the most scrutinized teams in the world in Montreal.

"I drive myself with my own goals," Caufield said. "I'm just going to push myself every day to get better and just do what I can with myself to prove to everybody that I'm a good player and can handle the heat when that happens."

Caufield returned to the Badgers last year with the goal of being the best player at the college level. Regardless of whether the Hobey voters confirm that status, he's confident that he's in a better place in his career than he would have been if he departed the Badgers last offseason.