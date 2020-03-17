Cole Caufield plans to return for second season with Badgers men's hockey team

"To lead the Big Ten in scoring as a freshman is an unbelievable achievement," Granato said.

Players in Caufield's position want to get to the NHL as quickly as possible, Granato conceded, but the coach offered a reason to slow the process.

"When they're not ready, they're better off staying to give themselves a better chance of when they get there, they can stay there," he said. "Working through the hurdles, working through some of the things that we worked through this year, individually and as a team, are experiences and battles that you have to have to get ready for an NHL season."

Despite Caufield's league-leading scoring totals, the Badgers finished in last place in the Big Ten and had a 14-20-2 overall record.

Caufield, who couldn't be reached for comment, was a finalist for two Big Ten awards — Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year — that were scheduled to be named Tuesday. The conference delayed the announcement as it assesses award presentations league-wide in the wake of season cancellations related to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.