Cole Caufield nets his first goal of the World Junior Championship in US victory

Cole Caufield scored his first goal of the World Junior Championship and added an assist in a 7-0 U.S. victory against the Czech Republic on Tuesday in Edmonton, Alberta.

Caufield, a University of Wisconsin sophomore forward, was credited with only two shots on goal but got the second one through Lukas Parik's pads on a power play in the third period for a 6-0 lead.

He assisted on Matthew Boldy's goal a minute later as the Americans started 3-for-3 on the power play.

Caufield, who was even in plus/minus in 16:59 of ice time, scored his goal while Badgers coach Tony Granato was speaking to reporters. Just before the goal, Granato was discussing the play of Caufield and Badgers teammate Dylan Holloway, who's with Canada in the tournament.

"Having him not scored yet, is that a concern? I say no. I think it's a concern for the other team," Granato said of Caufield. "You saw him the first four games, he didn't score a goal here. He ends up with six in his last six."

Former Badgers center Alex Turcotte was plus-2 in 16:45 but was slow getting off the ice in the third period after absorbing a check along the boards.