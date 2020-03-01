Cole Caufield joins exclusive Badgers men's hockey group by winning league scoring title

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It took until the last goal of the last game of the regular season, but Cole Caufield created a first for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday.
An assist on the tying goal in the Badgers' 3-3 draw with No. 10 Ohio State was Caufield's 24th point in Big Ten Conference play. That lifted him into sole possession of the league scoring lead.
It was the first time in 51 seasons of league affiliation that a UW men's hockey player won a league scoring championship outright. Only Mike Eaves and Mark Johnson, who shared the Western Collegiate Hockey Association crown in 1977-78, had ever been on top of the league scoring race at the end of a regular season.
Eaves and Johnson are the top two scorers in UW history.
"To be just mentioned in a group with those names is unbelievable," Caufield said after Saturday's game. "I can't give enough credit to my teammates and coaches. Right now, the way we're playing, I just think we're confident in what we can do and our abilities. We'll just keep it rolling from here."
The Badgers went through their last four games of the regular season undefeated for the first time since they were also 3-0-1 in 1996. They had to climb out of a 3-0 second-period deficit on Saturday, and Caufield set up Tyler Inamoto's goal with 3:09 remaining to tie.
Ty Pelton-Byce — who later scored in 3-on-3 overtime to gain the extra Big Ten point — and Dylan Holloway worked to free the puck to Caufield in the left-wing corner. Caufield heard Inamoto, creeping in from the blue line in the center of the zone, calling for the puck and fed him after he turned away from the pack of players.
Inamoto knew the significance of his second goal of the season on Saturday's game, but he wasn't aware that it gave Caufield a piece of UW history.
"It's great for him," Inamoto said. "He's been great for this team the whole year. He's producing right now, and we need him to do that. We're excited for him and excited for the playoffs."
You have free articles remaining.
The Badgers will head right back to Value City Arena for the first round of the Big Ten playoffs. A best-of-three series against the Buckeyes starts Friday.
Caufield bettered Penn State's Alex Limoges and Nate Sucese by one point in winning the league scoring race. He scored 11 goals and assisted on 13, with one assist in each game against the Buckeyes over the weekend.
He was the second freshman to head the scoring chart in seven seasons of Big Ten hockey. Michigan's Kyle Connor scored 43 points in 20 league games en route to being a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2015-16.
"It's hard for a freshman to score in this league, in college hockey," Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
Caufield's 24 points was the lowest total to lead the league in three seasons of a 24-game schedule. It tied Ohio State's Ryan Dzingel (24 points in a 20-game schedule in 2013-14) for the lowest lead number.
It certainly wasn't like scoring a record 72 goals last season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program for Caufield, a Montreal Canadiens first-round draft pick who leads the Badgers with 19 goals and 36 points in all games.
On Saturday, Montreal French-language newspaper La Presse published excerpts from an interview with Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin, who said he's going to recommend that Caufield return to the Badgers for another season instead of turning pro.
"In our eyes, he's not ready," Bergevin told La Presse. He said Caufield would be able to score at the NHL level but needs to work on his play without the puck.
Caufield said last week that he'd wait until the Badgers' season is over to weigh his future plans.
Late Saturday night, he was able to enjoy being part of an exclusive group with the Badgers.
"It's awesome," he said. "It's a lot of fun, just playing with these guys. We've come so close this whole year. Just to have our team rolling right now, the team vibe, you can just tell, is different. We're all positive right now. It's just a blast to be with the guys. It's going to be a fun ride going forward."