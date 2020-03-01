Cole Caufield joins exclusive Badgers men's hockey group by winning league scoring title

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It took until the last goal of the last game of the regular season, but Cole Caufield created a first for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday.

An assist on the tying goal in the Badgers' 3-3 draw with No. 10 Ohio State was Caufield's 24th point in Big Ten Conference play. That lifted him into sole possession of the league scoring lead.

It was the first time in 51 seasons of league affiliation that a UW men's hockey player won a league scoring championship outright. Only Mike Eaves and Mark Johnson, who shared the Western Collegiate Hockey Association crown in 1977-78, had ever been on top of the league scoring race at the end of a regular season.

Eaves and Johnson are the top two scorers in UW history.

"To be just mentioned in a group with those names is unbelievable," Caufield said after Saturday's game. "I can't give enough credit to my teammates and coaches. Right now, the way we're playing, I just think we're confident in what we can do and our abilities. We'll just keep it rolling from here."