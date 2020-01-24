Cole Caufield hat trick helps Wisconsin Badgers past Notre Dame for second straight victory

Caufield's first two goals helped the Badgers rally from a 2-0 deficit and tied him for the national lead with five multiple-goal games.

The first came with 1:16 left in the opening period and as a result of a Dylan Holloway check at center ice that dislodged the puck from Notre Dame's Graham Slaggert.

Caufield picked it up and drove the left wing. He quickly got a step on the defender and his flip to the top corner got past Morris.

The hit and the goal generated a shift in momentum.

"It let us calm down a little bit," Caufield said. "It gave us some energy going into the second that we were still in this game."

A nice pass from Alex Turcotte on a rush a little over a minute into the second period gave Caufield a free shot from the right side that found the net.

After Notre Dame's Colin Theisen and UW's Ty Pelton-Byce traded goals 2:27 apart later in the second period, Caufield sealed his hat trick on the power play.

The Irish gave the Badgers room to move the puck diagonally to Caufield, something that hasn't been available to UW much since early in the season. Wyatt Kalynuk got the puck through to the left circle, and Caufield finished it off with a shot to the top left corner.