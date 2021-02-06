Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway continue torrid streaks in Badgers' victory at Minnesota

Caufield took a pass from Linus Weissbach on a 2-on-1 and hit an empty side of the net before Gophers goaltender Jack LaFontaine could recover.

Added to a first-period goal, it gave him a third straight two-goal game. In a streak of six consecutive games with a goal, he has converted nine times and leads the nation with 16 for the season.

With Caufield, there’s no stepping back to appreciate the kind of run he’s on.

“I just forget about the past,” he said. “I’m already focused on tomorrow. We had a great team win tonight; it’s big for us. But moving forward I’m focused on the next one. The boys are rolling right now. As long as I can lead the way, the charge, I’ll keep doing that.”

Just 42 seconds after the Badgers took the lead, Holloway made it 3-1 with his fourth goal in his last four games. He cut in front of a rink-wide pass from Brock Caufield that appeared to be headed for Dominick Mersch on the left boards and made his way to the net with speed.

Hooked by Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber, Holloway still got the puck through LaFontaine’s pads. On the ensuing power play, Holloway’s shot hit Roman Ahcan in the face mask and bounced into the net.