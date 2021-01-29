Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway both score twice in Badgers' rout of Michigan State

"That's something that we've preached a lot, playing down low, keeping the puck on our sticks," Caufield said. "Especially against a team like Michigan State who plays man on man, we've got to get them running. We've got to get the D involved."

Holloway recorded his first two-goal game in 44 collegiate contests, scoring on a rebound in the first period for a 3-0 lead and on a breakaway in the third to make it 6-0. He added two assists and was plus-3.

Having Caufield on a hot streak is big for the Badgers. Adding a dialed-in Holloway, like Caufield a first-round NHL draft pick, makes UW a tough team to stop.

"We've talked about Dylan having a breakout year offensively," Granato said. "Last year he had lots of chances and it didn't quite look like his stats were supporting how well he was playing. This year they're going in for him."

Brock Caufield bounced in a puck off DeRidder from below the goal line 2½ minutes after his brother's first goal to extend the Badgers' early momentum.

Pelton-Byce scored for a collegiate-best third straight game in the second period for a 5-0 lead. His power-play goal came on a pass from behind the net by Ahcan, with three penalty killers around him.