Cole Caufield, Daryl Watts honored as Badgers' athletes of the year

Daryl Watts and Cole Caufield were the major drivers of success for the University of Wisconsin hockey teams in the 2020-21 season and it led to major recognition from the Badgers.

Watts scored the overtime goal that gave UW its second straight NCAA women's hockey championship. Caufield had a once-in-a-generation season that ended with the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in men's college hockey.

They were named UW's female and male athletes of the year on Wednesday and represented the school in voting for the Big Ten Conference awards that will be announced later this month.

Watts, a senior, was a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top women's hockey player and led the country with 19 goals. The last one gave the Badgers an overtime victory against Northeastern in the NCAA championship game.

She was a first-team All-American and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association player of the year.

Caufield's 30 goals and 52 points as a sophomore were 11 and five, respectively, better than his closest competitors nationally. He was the unanimous Big Ten player of the year and helped the Badgers win their first regular-season championship in 21 years.