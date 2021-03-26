Cole Caufield becomes the first Badgers player in 31 years to score 30 goals but a decision on his future looms

He gave the Badgers some life in the third period Friday, scoring on a power play and then at even strength to cut the Beavers' lead to 5-3. In all, he had a collegiate career-high 13 shots on goal on 18 attempts.

"He had no quit in him," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "He had a phenomenal year. He had as good of a year as I've ever seen any college player have."

Granato said Caufield has "come miles" in growth as a complete player in his second season with the Badgers. He credited the right wing for staying focused on playing for the Badgers while knowing there's an NHL career for him in the near future.

"We've got a Hobey vote coming up," Granato said. "I've seen quite a few of the players in college hockey. I don't know anyone who can come close to the year he had for us. He's obviously very emotional right now because it ended way sooner than any of us expected it to."

No Badgers player had scored 30 goals or more since Gary Shuchuk (41) and Chris Tancill (39) did in 45 games for the 1990 NCAA champions. Caufield scored his 30 in 31 contests.

Ice concerns

A warm, humid building didn't help the ice conditions inside Webster Bank Arena, but Granato refused to use the slow surface and bouncing pucks as an excuse.