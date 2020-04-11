Coin flip, cold call among pivotal moments in Scott Owens' long career in hockey

Then 19 years old, Scott Owens was back home in Madison but the greeting wasn't especially warm.
This was Nov. 21, 1975, when Owens was on his first real road trip as a freshman with the Colorado College hockey team, playing the University of Wisconsin at the Dane County Coliseum.
News reports portrayed the crowd of more than 8,300 fans as more ornery than normal; maybe the Badgers' 1-7 record early in the season when coach Bob Johnson was on sabbatical to coach the U.S. Olympic team had something to do with it.
Owens, the former Madison Memorial MVP goaltender, started the game on the bench but was called on when Tigers All-American Eddie Mio was knocked unconscious from a skate to the head late in the opening period.
"I was too scared to be nervous and just went out there," Owens said, adding that he remembers things "as plain as day" more than 44 years later.
Back then, he had to dodge nearly as much change thrown from unruly spectators as pucks from the Badgers in a 6-5 Colorado College victory.
"This is the happiest day of my life, that's no lie," Owens was quoted as saying after he made 33 saves in a little more than two periods. "This is the happiest of all my hockey days."
Although the setting turned to coaching instead of playing less than a decade later, Owens has had a lot more happy hockey days since. His teams won two United States Hockey League championships. He directed his alma mater to the Frozen Four.
But last month, he decided to call an end to his coaching career after 35 seasons, the last five of which came with the Sioux Falls Stampede, his third USHL team.
"You know when it's time," said Owens, 64. "I still like the competition. I still love the recruiting and the interactions with people. But the trips were getting long and the season's so long that I just figured that it was a good time."
A people business
Owens said hockey is a people business, and the people that he cited as being among those influential in his 50-plus years in the game are landmark names for the Madison hockey community.
He grew up on Madison's west side when the Badgers' program was in the early years of a revival. Joe Coyne and Art Thomsen made hockey a priority in the city in the 1960s, and Johnson was a frequent barnstormer for his team.
The mental image of UW players unloading from the bus outside Hartmeyer Ice Arena, all wearing red capes to cover the uniforms that they wore after dressing on campus, stuck with Owens.
"My dad would take me to those games at Hartmeyer," Owens said, "and that's what really got me going."
He was a forward in his first year in youth hockey, but in the last practice of the year, the team's goalie didn't want to put on the pads. Owens and next-door neighbor Steve Kirley — who later coached Hayward High School for 30 years and was inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame — flipped a coin to see who'd be that day's goalie.
Owens won. "The next year," he said, "you couldn't get me away from it."
His family moved to the Memorial district, and Owens played for Bill Howard with the Spartans. Howard, who became known nationally as a coaching savant with goaltending, played the position at Colorado College and was known to be hard on his pupils.
"I think I needed that at that point in my life," Owens said.
After graduation, he played a year of junior hockey — a route that wasn't nearly as popular then as it is now — in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He earned a spot on the national team that played in what was a precursor to the World Junior Championship.
Jeff Sauer, then coach at Colorado College, recruited him and offered a scholarship. The hometown Badgers weren't as interested. So Owens headed west.
Fifteen years later, Sauer gave Owens his first college coaching job as a Badgers assistant. "So I'm indebted to him and all that he did for me," Owens said.
After four years playing at CC and five years with a pro team in Germany, Owens returned home in 1984 and, with the help of a cold call from his then-father-in-law, found an entry into the coaching world.
Six years back home
The Madison Capitols were starting up as a USHL expansion team, and — unknown to Owens — Bob Tallard contacted Steve Badalich, the team's primary owner, on Owens' behalf.
It paid off. Owens spent two years as general manager and assistant coach to Bob Suter, then four more as head coach before leaving in 1990 for a one-year stint at UW.
"It's really the Madison Capitols and Bob Suter and Steve Badalich that gave me an opportunity to get into coaching," Owens said. "Without them, I wouldn't have had the opportunity, quite honestly."
Four years as an assistant at Colorado College led to four years as the GM and head coach of the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers, where he won the league's playoff title in 1999 a day before being named head coach at CC.
His 15 seasons leading the Tigers is the longest in team history — longer than the tenures of Johnson and Sauer, two of those who helped form his hockey career. At a small school where the hockey coach isn't hard for professors to find, he was known for prioritizing academics.
His team played in the 2005 Frozen Four, losing to rival Denver in the semifinals. CC won or shared the MacNaughton Cup as Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season champions three times in Owens' years. Two of his players won the Hobey Baker Award as national player of the year.
"I had some real hidden competitiveness and a little bit of drive to try to be the best that we could be and be competitive and still try to have a pretty good product wherever we were," Owens said. "Those things, I think, drove me. It was a good way to make a living because it satisfied the social part of it and the competitive nature of it, and there's just a lot of good people in the business."
His second USHL title came in 2019 with Sioux Falls, and retirement steadily became a likelier conclusion for him after this season, even before it ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
How about a post-retirement job near his home in Buena Vista, Colorado, to reignite a rivalry with former Denver coach and UW player George Gwozdecky, who led Valor Christian High School to this year's state title?
"I am done coaching," Owens said after a chuckle and a mention that Gwozdecky reached out after his retirement announcement. "That will not change."
Owens and his wife, Sally, want to enjoy a slower life in Colorado and Arizona.
"The sport's been really, really good to us," Owens said. "But it was just time."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!