Coin flip, cold call among pivotal moments in Scott Owens' long career in hockey

Then 19 years old, Scott Owens was back home in Madison but the greeting wasn't especially warm.

This was Nov. 21, 1975, when Owens was on his first real road trip as a freshman with the Colorado College hockey team, playing the University of Wisconsin at the Dane County Coliseum.

News reports portrayed the crowd of more than 8,300 fans as more ornery than normal; maybe the Badgers' 1-7 record early in the season when coach Bob Johnson was on sabbatical to coach the U.S. Olympic team had something to do with it.

Owens, the former Madison Memorial MVP goaltender, started the game on the bench but was called on when Tigers All-American Eddie Mio was knocked unconscious from a skate to the head late in the opening period.

"I was too scared to be nervous and just went out there," Owens said, adding that he remembers things "as plain as day" more than 44 years later.

Back then, he had to dodge nearly as much change thrown from unruly spectators as pucks from the Badgers in a 6-5 Colorado College victory.

"This is the happiest day of my life, that's no lie," Owens was quoted as saying after he made 33 saves in a little more than two periods. "This is the happiest of all my hockey days."