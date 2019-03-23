HAMDEN, Conn. — With one game to play in her University of Wisconsin hockey playing career, Annie Pankowski has already assured herself of a spot among the program's greats.
She didn't win the award as the country's top player on Saturday, but she has a chance on Sunday to leave college hockey as a team champion.
Clarkson senior forward Loren Gabel, the nation's leading goal-scorer with 40 in 40 games, was named the Patty Kazmaier Award winner, one day after the Badgers defeated the Golden Knights 5-0 in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals.
Pankowski, only the second player to be a top-three vote-getter for the Patty Kaz and a finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award in the same season, is on a March hot streak as the Badgers prepare to play archrival Minnesota in Sunday's championship game.
She's tops nationally with 10 goals and 12 points in six postseason games, all of which took place after the Patty Kaz voting happened in the last week of February.
It's impossible to know whether the result have been any different with balloting done now, but Gabel also had an impressive playoff run. The Clarkson left wing scored six goals with two assists in five March games before the Badgers held the Golden Knights scoreless on Friday.
Besides leading the country in goals, Gabel finished second to linemate Elizabeth Giguere in points. Gabel had 69 to Giguere's 73.
Pankowski's season totals are nothing to scoff at — 27 goals and 49 points in 40 games. She's third behind Gabel and Colgate's Jessie Eldridge in goals and 10th in points.
But the fifth-year senior's career body of work is what has put her among UW's greats. She's one of three players who has scored at least 20 goals in each of her four seasons, joining three-time Olympians Hilary Knight and Meghan Duggan.
She and Knight are the only Badgers players to be three-time Patty Kazmaier Award finalists. Pankowski also made the list in 2016 and 2017 before taking off last season to be part of U.S. Olympic team centralization; she was cut before the Games.
A first-teamer this season, Pankowski joined Knight and Brianna Decker as UW's only three-time All-Americans.
What's missing from her resume is a national title, something the Badgers have captured four times but not since 2011. She and the Badgers can check that box on Sunday.