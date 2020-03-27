Clarkson's Elizabeth Giguère beats out Badgers' Abby Roque for Patty Kazmaier Award as top women's hockey player

Abby Roque missed out on becoming the sixth University of Wisconsin women's hockey player to win the Patty Kazmaier Award on Friday when Clarkson forward Elizabeth Giguère was named the recipient.
Giguère, a senior, led the nation with 37 goals and was tied for second in scoring to the Badgers' Daryl Watts with 66 points.
Roque, a vital piece of the Badgers offense that led the nation in scoring, was one of the top-three vote-getters along with Northeastern forward Alina Mueller.
Roque, who on Thursday was named national player of the year by USCHO.com, was seventh in points with 58 in 36 games, ranking third among Badgers players behind Watts (74) and Sophie Shirley (61).
Watts, the 2018 Patty Kazmaier Award winner at Boston College, and Shirley were among the 10 finalists for the award but didn't finish among the top three in voting.
You have free articles remaining.
Roque, from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, finished her collegiate career ninth on UW's scoring list (170 points) and seventh in three other categories: assists (114), plus/minus (plus-136) and power-play goals (21).
She was a force on faceoffs, winning a NCAA-best 523 this season and 62.4% for her four-year Badgers career.
And she was strong in all three zones, using a physical style honed in years playing boys hockey in high school.
Five Badgers players have won the Patty Kazmaier Award: Sara Bauer (2006), Jessie Vetter (2009), Meghan Duggan (2011), Brianna Decker (2012) and Ann-Renée Desbiens (2017).
The award was originally scheduled to be presented on March 21, the day between games at the Frozen Four in Boston. But like the NCAA tournament, the ceremony was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and the recipient was announced in a web stream Friday.
Giguère was the second straight Clarkson player to win the award. Loren Gabel was the 2019 recipient; she beat out UW's Annie Pankowski and Boston College's Megan Keller.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!