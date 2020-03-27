Clarkson's Elizabeth Giguère beats out Badgers' Abby Roque for Patty Kazmaier Award as top women's hockey player

Abby Roque missed out on becoming the sixth University of Wisconsin women's hockey player to win the Patty Kazmaier Award on Friday when Clarkson forward Elizabeth Giguère was named the recipient.

Giguère, a senior, led the nation with 37 goals and was tied for second in scoring to the Badgers' Daryl Watts with 66 points.

Roque, a vital piece of the Badgers offense that led the nation in scoring, was one of the top-three vote-getters along with Northeastern forward Alina Mueller.

Roque, who on Thursday was named national player of the year by USCHO.com, was seventh in points with 58 in 36 games, ranking third among Badgers players behind Watts (74) and Sophie Shirley (61).

Watts, the 2018 Patty Kazmaier Award winner at Boston College, and Shirley were among the 10 finalists for the award but didn't finish among the top three in voting.

Roque, from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, finished her collegiate career ninth on UW's scoring list (170 points) and seventh in three other categories: assists (114), plus/minus (plus-136) and power-play goals (21).