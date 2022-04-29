Chris McIntosh wants Wisconsin men's hockey to return to prominence. Here's how he'll measure that

Chris McIntosh's 88-word statement on the state of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey program, issued via Twitter, contained a note of dismay but ended on optimism.
The athletic director conceded April 22 that the Badgers didn't reach expectations last season, a gentle way of characterizing the events that produced a 10-24-3 record.
He posited that UW is "one of the storied names in college hockey," a school that demands a pursuit of high levels. McIntosh confirmed that coach Tony Granato will return next season and said his belief is that the Badgers can win consistently.
"I know Tony will work hard to lead the program in a direction that will return Wisconsin to prominence," McIntosh wrote to end the statement.
The Badgers are fourth in NCAA men's hockey with six national championships and one of only seven that has won five or more. Those memories, however, are fading as UW has gone more than a decade without appearing in the Frozen Four, a stretch in which losing seasons have outnumbered winning ones.
So what's prominence for the Badgers? McIntosh provided a deeper definition this week, and others chimed in.
"Everyone collectively understands what the expectation is at Wisconsin," he said. "That's fans, the team, coaches, administration. And that is championship-level hockey."
UW was there two seasons ago, when it won the Big Ten regular-season title, played in the conference postseason final and was upset by Bemidji State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. McIntosh and others at UW have lamented that fans didn't get to be present for that journey; games during the 2020-21 season were closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a season that didn't get the credit it deserved in that sense," McIntosh said. "But consistently competing at a championship level, I think, is what the expectation is here."
That level has become less common at UW. In a nod to the coach in whom he has placed faith to get the team there, McIntosh said no one understands the expectation to compete for championships better than Granato.
Getting back to prominence for Granato means a sustained level of winning.
"So the little tease of doing it one year isn't good enough," Granato said. "The tease of having a year like that and carrying the momentum into the next year, to be able to follow it up is where we need to get to."
McIntosh didn't put numbers on where the Badgers need to be in the rankings or Big Ten standings. He said instead that when UW has been its most successful, "everyone knows what that looks like and what that feels like."
Setting benchmarks
One national observer set down benchmarks based on UW's history, facilities and fan base.
Dave Starman, a veteran college hockey color analyst for CBS Sports Network, ESPN and Big Ten Network, said the Badgers should be in the top three of the Big Ten standings every year, make the NCAA Tournament five out of six years and qualify for the Frozen Four at least every three to five years.
"To me, that is a program that I think needs to be in front of big eyeballs more often than not," Starman said. "They should be in regionals. They should be in Frozen Fours. They should be in Big Ten championship games. And they should have people talking about them constantly as always a team that should be sitting somewhere in the top 10, top 12 in the polls, top 12 in the PairWise (Rankings)."
The Badgers have finished in the top three of the Big Ten standings three times in nine years since the league formed. They also have reached the postseason championship game three times.
They have played in 27 NCAA Tournaments, tied for seventh all-time, but just eight of the 19 since the field expanded to 16 teams in 2003. They've been to the semifinals 11 times but just twice in the last 32 years.
Only 16% of the USCHO polls since the Badgers won their last NCAA championship in 2006 have had UW in the top 10.
Funding doesn't appear to be an issue. UW is regularly among the schools spending the most on their men's hockey programs and ranked first in 2019-20 at more than $5.1 million, according to records kept by the U.S. Department of Education.
Others that spent more than $4 million in a season that ended as the COVID-19 pandemic started represented a who's who of the sport: Notre Dame, Minnesota, Boston College, North Dakota and Michigan. All but Notre Dame has won at least five NCAA championships.
The Badgers are the only team in that group of top six spenders that hasn't appeared in at least one of the last six Frozen Fours. UW's last time in the marquee event was 2010, when it lost to Boston College in the championship game. Its 16-year drought without an NCAA title became the program's longest as of this season.
Just being a big-name school hasn't been enough to sustain success lately, and UW isn't the only example. Boston College has qualified for only one of the last five NCAA Tournaments. Jerry York, the winningest coach in NCAA men's hockey history who won four championships with the Eagles and three in a five-year span from 2008 to 2012, retired after last season.
Old rivals prosper
But some of the Badgers' old rivals from their days in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association keep cranking out NCAA Tournament trips and titles. Denver won its second crown in the last six years April 9 and has missed only one tournament out of the last 14.
North Dakota has been on the outside of the NCAA field only three times since 1997. Minnesota Duluth won three championships in the 2010s.
That's how prominence is viewed by some of the programs whose crowd the Badgers used to run with. It can't be ignored, however, that college hockey has changed drastically since UW became one of the leading programs in the 1970s.
In that decade, 17 teams earned a spot in NCAA Tournaments that varied in size from four to six teams. In the 2010s, 50 schools made at least one appearance in a 16-team tournament. There's more opportunity to go around and more schools putting forth enough resources to be contenders.
"The tournament has changed so much," said Sean Ritchlin, a former Michigan player who calls games on ESPN networks. "It's just not what it was a long time ago."
Teams that have been perennial tournament participants aren't getting in while new entrants have emerged, he said. Schools like Denver, North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth have been deeper, older and more physical to establish themselves.
Ritchlin's suggestion for what prominence means to the Badgers is competing for the Big Ten regular-season championship and being in the mix for an NCAA Tournament spot at the end.
UW was part of only three NCAA Tournaments in the 2010s, a decade that started with a spot in the championship game but ended with the program having fallen from a place among college hockey's best.
Championship-level hockey is McIntosh's expectation, and he said he "felt comfortable that Tony deserved the opportunity to take us there" after a postseason evaluation that included Granato and senior associate athletic director Jason King, UW's hockey administrator.
UW awarded Granato a routine one-year contract extension but reworked some of the language in the agreement. McIntosh and Granato declined to discuss the changes and UW officials said the contract can't be released until it has been signed. It's likely the alteration lessens UW's buyout — currently the full $600,000 for each remaining year on his five-year contract — if it fires Granato in the future.
The contract action and McIntosh's declared level of expectation puts extra emphasis on the upcoming seasons. Granato said the 2022-23 roster will be finished in the next few weeks after players in the transfer portal make decisions. UW already has brought in goaltender Kyle McClellan from Mercyhurst via transfer and is expecting more.
Granato also has an assistant coach to hire after Mark Strobel resigned April 18.
"We're excited about next year," McIntosh said. "I think we've got ... a nucleus for a team with a lot of experience and a program that's got an emphasis on the developmental phases of the game."
Whether that translates into the beginning of a return to prominence will be watched closely, both inside and outside the athletic department.
Look back on coverage of Wisconsin men's hockey games in the 2021-22 season
Wisconsin can't recover from early deficit against Notre Dame, has season end in intense playoff series
The Badgers men's hockey team didn't go out meekly but finished 10-24-3, the second-worst season by record in 59 years of the program's modern era.
Notre Dame's Trevor Janicke scored with 20.7 seconds left to break a tie and force Game 3 of a Big Ten quarterfinal series against the Badgers.
Using all of his body, Jared Moe gives Wisconsin a stunning series lead in the Big Ten quarterfinals
Moe makes 49 saves and Dominick Mersch answers Notre Dame's goal 38 seconds later to restore the Badgers men's hockey team's lead.
A five-goal third period made it a laugher but two Gophers goals in 21 seconds in the first period after the Badgers had a score waved off set things in motion for Minnesota.
The Badgers were back to losing on the road, something they've done 12 times in 13 tries this season and in their last nine chances, a program single-season worst.
Senior Roman Ahcan's late major penalty for elbowing ended the Badgers' chances at a comeback in front of a small Super Bowl night gathering at the Kohl Center.
Jared Moe made 38 saves, 18 of them in a first period where the Badgers scored on three of their five shots on goal.
The Badgers are is locked into finishing fifth, sixth or seventh in the Big Ten a year after winning the regular-season title.
Just like both games of the teams' series at the Kohl Center last month, the Badgers couldn't put away a game they led in the third period.
The Badgers have asked their goaltenders to do a lot more in the last two weeks than they did in the weeks prior, and the results have been dreary.
Badgers goalie Jared Moe was removed from his third straight start after allowing four goals in 33 minutes.
The Badgers pulled within a goal but saw the Nittany Lions score twice on the power play to pull away for a 7-2 victory.
A 5-on-3 power-play goal in the first period put the Nittany Lions on course for a victory against the Badgers.
Power-play goals by Brock Caufield, Mathieu De St. Phalle rally Wisconsin to sweep of Michigan State
The Badgers returned the favor after Michigan State swept them in East Lansing in November.
The Badgers were stingy defensively in what coach Tony Granato called the "most important 19 minutes of the game" after Michigan State cut their lead to one.
Jesper Peltonen's moment for the Wisconsin men's hockey team gets spoiled as Ohio State rallies to tie
Peltonen was mobbed by teammates after scoring his first collegiate goal to put the Badgers ahead in the third period. But the Buckeyes had a quick answer and then won the shootout.
The 17th-ranked Buckeyes scored three times in the third period to overcome the Badgers in a series opener delayed by a day.
3rd-period rally, Zach Urdahl shootout goal give Wisconsin the title at the inaugural Holiday Face-Off
UW rallied from a two-goal deficit against No. 16 Providence after two periods for a 2-2 tie in a tense championship game. Then Jared Moe stopped five of six shots in the shootout and Urdahl gave the Badgers the trophy.
Stevens Point native Brock Caufield scored in overtime and Eau Claire's Zach Urdahl recorded his first NCAA goal.
Nittany Lions captain Paul DeNaples scored in the extra session after Jack Gorniak scored the last of three Badgers third-period goals to tie in the final minute.
Some of the weight of a distressing stretch of the season for the Badgers came off in a 4-1 victory against Penn State, UW's first in eight games and enough to climb past the Nittany Lions and escape last place in the Big Ten.
No end to offensive struggles as Wisconsin gets blanked again in exhibition loss to U.S. Under-18 Team
Making goalie Ben Garrity face four breakaways in his first start for the team told how little Badgers players were willing to give, coach Tony Granato said.
The Badgers scored only one goal in a two-game series for the second time in three weeks as Clarkson's Ethan Haider posted a 3-0 shutout victory at the Kohl Center on Saturday.
Tarek Baker's third-period goal gave the Badgers a 1-1 tie with the Golden Knights, but they wanted to keep going.
Wisconsin men's hockey team loses 5th straight, falls to 4-10 after Michigan State's 3rd-period surge
The Badgers recorded a season-high 50 shots on goal but allowed two power-play goals, including Jeremy Davidson's go-ahead score 2½ minutes into the final period.
The Badgers generated 42 shots but only two goals in a 3-2 loss at Michigan State.
The Badgers scored fewer than two goals for the eighth time, the most in the first 12 games of a UW modern-era season.
Notre Dame outshot the Badgers 39-14 over the final two periods and 48-25 for the game in winning the opener of a Big Ten series.
The Badgers have scored only six goals over their six losses through 10 games this season.
The Badgers' victory against the Gophers came a week after a triumph over No. 2 Michigan, giving the Badgers more proof that they can be competitive in a talented Big Ten.
The Badgers got timely goals and were pesky on the forecheck in finding the elements that are needed to help them win games.
The Badgers have scored just three goals in a four-game span for the first time since the woeful 2014-15 season.
The Badgers allowed two power-play goals and a short-handed score in the decisive second period to suffer their second sweep of the season.
The Huskies ran out to a 5-0 lead after two periods against the Badgers, who have allowed five goals in all three of their losses this season.
Baker scored with 3 minutes remaining to break a 0-0 tie as the Badgers got back to .500.
UW did just enough to escape with a 4-1 victory against the Black Knights at the Kohl Center thanks to a third-period goal by Jack Gorniak just as a power play expired and two empty-net scores.
The Huskies got goals by a pair of Wisconsin natives — Appleton's Trenton Bliss, a former UW recruit, and Hudson's Alec Broetzman — in putting the Badgers away early.
Michigan Tech scored four times in the second period to spoil the Badgers' return to the Kohl Center.
Badgers get notes to file away on staying structured, plus 5 more observations from an exhibition loss
The Badgers spent extended stretches of an exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth in their defensive zone.