Chris McIntosh wants Wisconsin men's hockey to return to prominence. Here's how he'll measure that

Chris McIntosh's 88-word statement on the state of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey program, issued via Twitter, contained a note of dismay but ended on optimism.

The athletic director conceded April 22 that the Badgers didn't reach expectations last season, a gentle way of characterizing the events that produced a 10-24-3 record.

He posited that UW is "one of the storied names in college hockey," a school that demands a pursuit of high levels. McIntosh confirmed that coach Tony Granato will return next season and said his belief is that the Badgers can win consistently.

"I know Tony will work hard to lead the program in a direction that will return Wisconsin to prominence," McIntosh wrote to end the statement.

The Badgers are fourth in NCAA men's hockey with six national championships and one of only seven that has won five or more. Those memories, however, are fading as UW has gone more than a decade without appearing in the Frozen Four, a stretch in which losing seasons have outnumbered winning ones.

So what's prominence for the Badgers? McIntosh provided a deeper definition this week, and others chimed in.

"Everyone collectively understands what the expectation is at Wisconsin," he said. "That's fans, the team, coaches, administration. And that is championship-level hockey."

UW was there two seasons ago, when it won the Big Ten regular-season title, played in the conference postseason final and was upset by Bemidji State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. McIntosh and others at UW have lamented that fans didn't get to be present for that journey; games during the 2020-21 season were closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a season that didn't get the credit it deserved in that sense," McIntosh said. "But consistently competing at a championship level, I think, is what the expectation is here."

That level has become less common at UW. In a nod to the coach in whom he has placed faith to get the team there, McIntosh said no one understands the expectation to compete for championships better than Granato.

Getting back to prominence for Granato means a sustained level of winning.

"So the little tease of doing it one year isn't good enough," Granato said. "The tease of having a year like that and carrying the momentum into the next year, to be able to follow it up is where we need to get to."

McIntosh didn't put numbers on where the Badgers need to be in the rankings or Big Ten standings. He said instead that when UW has been its most successful, "everyone knows what that looks like and what that feels like."

Setting benchmarks

One national observer set down benchmarks based on UW's history, facilities and fan base.

Dave Starman, a veteran college hockey color analyst for CBS Sports Network, ESPN and Big Ten Network, said the Badgers should be in the top three of the Big Ten standings every year, make the NCAA Tournament five out of six years and qualify for the Frozen Four at least every three to five years.

"To me, that is a program that I think needs to be in front of big eyeballs more often than not," Starman said. "They should be in regionals. They should be in Frozen Fours. They should be in Big Ten championship games. And they should have people talking about them constantly as always a team that should be sitting somewhere in the top 10, top 12 in the polls, top 12 in the PairWise (Rankings)."

The Badgers have finished in the top three of the Big Ten standings three times in nine years since the league formed. They also have reached the postseason championship game three times.

They have played in 27 NCAA Tournaments, tied for seventh all-time, but just eight of the 19 since the field expanded to 16 teams in 2003. They've been to the semifinals 11 times but just twice in the last 32 years.

Only 16% of the USCHO polls since the Badgers won their last NCAA championship in 2006 have had UW in the top 10.

Funding doesn't appear to be an issue. UW is regularly among the schools spending the most on their men's hockey programs and ranked first in 2019-20 at more than $5.1 million, according to records kept by the U.S. Department of Education.

Others that spent more than $4 million in a season that ended as the COVID-19 pandemic started represented a who's who of the sport: Notre Dame, Minnesota, Boston College, North Dakota and Michigan. All but Notre Dame has won at least five NCAA championships.

The Badgers are the only team in that group of top six spenders that hasn't appeared in at least one of the last six Frozen Fours. UW's last time in the marquee event was 2010, when it lost to Boston College in the championship game. Its 16-year drought without an NCAA title became the program's longest as of this season.

Just being a big-name school hasn't been enough to sustain success lately, and UW isn't the only example. Boston College has qualified for only one of the last five NCAA Tournaments. Jerry York, the winningest coach in NCAA men's hockey history who won four championships with the Eagles and three in a five-year span from 2008 to 2012, retired after last season.

Old rivals prosper

But some of the Badgers' old rivals from their days in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association keep cranking out NCAA Tournament trips and titles. Denver won its second crown in the last six years April 9 and has missed only one tournament out of the last 14.

North Dakota has been on the outside of the NCAA field only three times since 1997. Minnesota Duluth won three championships in the 2010s.

That's how prominence is viewed by some of the programs whose crowd the Badgers used to run with. It can't be ignored, however, that college hockey has changed drastically since UW became one of the leading programs in the 1970s.

In that decade, 17 teams earned a spot in NCAA Tournaments that varied in size from four to six teams. In the 2010s, 50 schools made at least one appearance in a 16-team tournament. There's more opportunity to go around and more schools putting forth enough resources to be contenders.

"The tournament has changed so much," said Sean Ritchlin, a former Michigan player who calls games on ESPN networks. "It's just not what it was a long time ago."

Teams that have been perennial tournament participants aren't getting in while new entrants have emerged, he said. Schools like Denver, North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth have been deeper, older and more physical to establish themselves.

Ritchlin's suggestion for what prominence means to the Badgers is competing for the Big Ten regular-season championship and being in the mix for an NCAA Tournament spot at the end.

UW was part of only three NCAA Tournaments in the 2010s, a decade that started with a spot in the championship game but ended with the program having fallen from a place among college hockey's best.

Championship-level hockey is McIntosh's expectation, and he said he "felt comfortable that Tony deserved the opportunity to take us there" after a postseason evaluation that included Granato and senior associate athletic director Jason King, UW's hockey administrator.

UW awarded Granato a routine one-year contract extension but reworked some of the language in the agreement. McIntosh and Granato declined to discuss the changes and UW officials said the contract can't be released until it has been signed. It's likely the alteration lessens UW's buyout — currently the full $600,000 for each remaining year on his five-year contract — if it fires Granato in the future.

The contract action and McIntosh's declared level of expectation puts extra emphasis on the upcoming seasons. Granato said the 2022-23 roster will be finished in the next few weeks after players in the transfer portal make decisions. UW already has brought in goaltender Kyle McClellan from Mercyhurst via transfer and is expecting more.

Granato also has an assistant coach to hire after Mark Strobel resigned April 18.

"We're excited about next year," McIntosh said. "I think we've got ... a nucleus for a team with a lot of experience and a program that's got an emphasis on the developmental phases of the game."

Whether that translates into the beginning of a return to prominence will be watched closely, both inside and outside the athletic department.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.