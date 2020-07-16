Chicago Blackhawks sign former Badgers captain Wyatt Kalynuk

Former University of Wisconsin men's hockey captain Wyatt Kalynuk has signed a two-year contract with the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
The team announced the deal Thursday, saying Kalynuk's contract carries a $925,000 average annual salary at the NHL level.
The defenseman formally left the Badgers in May, starting a 30-day window for the team that drafted him in 2017, the Philadelphia Flyers, to try to sign him. When that elapsed, Kalynuk became a free agent.
Kalynuk, 23, was the third player from the 2019-20 Badgers roster to leave for the pros with eligibility remaining. Center Alex Turcotte and defenseman K'Andre Miller signed with Los Angeles and the New York Rangers, respectively.
All told, eight of the 27 players on the 2019-20 UW roster are departing. Three of them were seniors. Forwards Sean Dhooghe and Mick Messner entered the NCAA transfer portal. Dhooghe said he's moving to Arizona State; Messner hasn't yet announced a destination.
In three seasons with the Badgers, Kalynuk directed the power play and used his skating ability to close down opposing players. He had 19 goals and 78 points in 110 collegiate games.
He turned down an offer to sign with Philadelphia last summer after being a second-team All-Big Ten pick as a sophomore.
