Chicago Blackhawks sign former Badgers captain Wyatt Kalynuk

Former University of Wisconsin men's hockey captain Wyatt Kalynuk has signed a two-year contract with the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.

The team announced the deal Thursday, saying Kalynuk's contract carries a $925,000 average annual salary at the NHL level.

The defenseman formally left the Badgers in May, starting a 30-day window for the team that drafted him in 2017, the Philadelphia Flyers, to try to sign him. When that elapsed, Kalynuk became a free agent.

Kalynuk, 23, was the third player from the 2019-20 Badgers roster to leave for the pros with eligibility remaining. Center Alex Turcotte and defenseman K'Andre Miller signed with Los Angeles and the New York Rangers, respectively.