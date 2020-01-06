Chicago Blackhawks set to honor Madison native Adam Burish with "One More Shift"

Adam Burish is getting one more lap with an NHL team.

The Madison native, who captained the Badgers to the 2006 NCAA championship, is being honored by the Chicago Blackhawks with a chance to take a spin around the United Center ice in front of the crowd before Tuesday night's game.

This is the fourth season that the Blackhawks have incorporated former players in the "One More Shift" promotion. Previous participants include Denis Savard, Ed Belfour and Phil and Tony Esposito.

Burish played his first four of nine NHL seasons with Chicago and was part of the Blackhawks' 2019-10 Stanley Cup-winning team. He also played for Dallas and San Jose and retired after playing the 2015-16 season in Sweden. He has worked on the Blackhawks' TV broadcasts since 2017.

He played for the Badgers from 2002 to 2006, recording 78 points in 145 games. In 2005-06, Burish played right wing on UW's top line with Robbie Earl and Joe Pavelski, a trio that recorded 56 goals.

