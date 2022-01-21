Chance for a 'changing moment' eludes Wisconsin after rough first 2 periods at Penn State

Things turned back to like they were in November for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday — and that wasn't a positive development.
The Badgers team that had done more good than bad since the start of December wasn't around through two periods of a 4-1 loss to last-place Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania.
Ryan Kirwan and Connor McMenamin both scored twice as the Nittany Lions opened up a four-goal lead by the second intermission. Sophomore goalie Liam Souliere made 40 saves to win his first Big Ten Conference game in six career starts.
UW, which averaged 3.25 goals per game in going 4-2-2 since the start of December, got 41 shots on goal but had only Corson Ceulemans' third-period power-play goal to show for it.
"With what we've done in the last four or five weeks, I thought this was going to be a changing moment of our season where it doesn't matter where we're playing or who we play, we're going to play the same way," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "We just never really got to our game the first two periods."
Granato credited goaltender Jared Moe earlier in the week with being a stabilizing force for the Badgers in their recent success. But he got dinged by a 5-on-3 goal in the first period Friday and two more before his night ended early.
Two shots went through Moe's pads and another beat him on a 2-on-1 rush as he pulled off the near goalpost. Granato pulled him in favor of Cameron Rowe in the second period, UW's first mid-game goalie change since Nov. 6 and Rowe's first game action since Nov. 27.
"We came out flat," Moe said. "It was almost a step back to where we were before. But that's going to happen along the way."
UW (8-14-3, 4-8-1-2 Big Ten) played outside of Wisconsin for the first time since Nov. 20 and lost its fifth straight road game. The Badgers' unbeaten streak ended at a season-long three games.
A bad first-period line change led to a UW penalty for too many players and Tarek Baker was called for tripping 16 seconds later to set up a long 5-on-3 advantage for Penn State (13-12-0, 3-10-1-1).
Moe stopped the first four shots that got through to him and got help from the post behind him. But Kevin Wall's shot fake opened up a pass to Kirwan for a putaway late in the two-player advantage.
That was a deflating moment, Moe said.
"It sucks to have that much effort put in and kill pretty much a full two minutes off and have them sneak one in late," he said.
McMenamin scored in the first and second periods to extend the Nittany Lions' lead to 3-0. He had just two goals in 24 games this season entering Friday.
Kirwan made it 4-0 with a rebound goal against Rowe.
Granato said the goalie change after McMenamin's second goal was more an effort at a wake-up call for the rest of the team than a statement on Moe's effort. Moe faced 29 shots in just over 29 minutes.
"I got him out of there because I didn't want him to get bombarded," Granato said. "I thought that would be a good time to slow the game down a little bit."
In five starts and one relief appearance against Big Ten teams, Souliere had a .817 save percentage and a 5.09 goals-against average entering the game. He held down the Badgers on Friday but Granato thought his players could have made the goalie's night more difficult.
"Their goalie played good but I think we allowed him to play pretty good at times," he said. "The first two periods, we didn't play as well as we needed to."
Fave 5: Todd D. Milewski picks his favorite stories of 2021
A year of major changes and obstacles overcome just to get games on the schedule made it tough to pick, but these are Todd D. Milewski's five favorite stories from 2021.
The remarkable story of how brain surgery saved Tony Granato's life 25 years ago and his improbable return to the ice
Tony Granato, his wife Linda and some of his teammates took a look back at a frightening period of time when he needed surgery to not just ret…
Former Badgers men's hockey goalies got together to chat about what makes for a great shooter, some of the best they faced and how Cole Caufie…
Daryl Watts opens up about Hockey Canada snub, her famous OT goal and why she's pumped for 1 last season with the Badgers
Badgers women's hockey star Daryl Watts didn't make Canada's residency program to pick the Olympic team and she was tired of holding back about it.
Move out, clean, move in: A look inside the craziness of Badgers hockey doubleheader days at LaBahn Arena
The COVID-19 pandemic changed so much of the 2020-21 sports season, and this was a look inside the logistics of playing men's and women's hock…
Barry Alvarez says he'll retire after a 31-year tenure with the Badgers as football coach, athletic director
When Barry Alvarez announced his retirement as Badgers athletic director, all sorts of people connected to UW now or in the past had ways of f…