Chance for a 'changing moment' eludes Wisconsin after rough first 2 periods at Penn State

Two shots went through Moe's pads and another beat him on a 2-on-1 rush as he pulled off the near goalpost. Granato pulled him in favor of Cameron Rowe in the second period, UW's first mid-game goalie change since Nov. 6 and Rowe's first game action since Nov. 27.

"We came out flat," Moe said. "It was almost a step back to where we were before. But that's going to happen along the way."

UW (8-14-3, 4-8-1-2 Big Ten) played outside of Wisconsin for the first time since Nov. 20 and lost its fifth straight road game. The Badgers' unbeaten streak ended at a season-long three games.

A bad first-period line change led to a UW penalty for too many players and Tarek Baker was called for tripping 16 seconds later to set up a long 5-on-3 advantage for Penn State (13-12-0, 3-10-1-1).

Moe stopped the first four shots that got through to him and got help from the post behind him. But Kevin Wall's shot fake opened up a pass to Kirwan for a putaway late in the two-player advantage.

That was a deflating moment, Moe said.

"It sucks to have that much effort put in and kill pretty much a full two minutes off and have them sneak one in late," he said.