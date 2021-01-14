Chance at redemption a motivator as Badgers men's hockey team again hosts Arizona State

"I think just as a competitor you remember that stuff, some of the gestures they were making at the end of the game," Kehrer said. "Obviously the series didn't go the way we wanted it to. I think it is in our minds this whole week as we prepare."

Arizona State coach Greg Powers recognized that the Sun Devils will meet up with a group that's "champing at the bit" to play his team. And he noted that the Badgers are at full strength in personnel, a far cry Thanksgiving weekend.

"We're going to have our work cut out for us," Powers said.

In a split with No. 1 Minnesota last Saturday and Sunday, the 12th-ranked Badgers had all of their forwards available for the first time since Nov. 14. Second-line center Dylan Holloway missed eight games while trying out for Canada's World Junior Championship team.

The Badgers lost four more forwards — Roman Ahcan, Tarek Baker, Dominick Mersch and Ty Pelton-Byce — because of COVID-19 protocols days before the first Arizona State series. The group of quarantined roommates had to watch from their apartment the games against the Sun Devils and the next series at Ohio State and communicate with teammates through a group chat.