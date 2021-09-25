 Skip to main content
Casey O'Brien's 4 goals launch Badgers to sweep of Lindenwood
0 Comments
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Casey O'Brien's scorching start to the season continued Saturday.

The University of Wisconsin sophomore center scored four times, including the first three of the game as the top-ranked Badgers rolled to a 10-0 victory against Lindenwood in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

O'Brien scored twice in the Badgers' 8-1 season-opening victory Friday. She scored only twice in 20 games as a freshman.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey defender Grace Bowlby discusses the offseason and the transition to another run at a national championship.

The Badgers (2-0) outshot the Lions 52-14 and never looked back after O'Brien put them ahead just 2:17 into the first period.

Katie Kotlowski scored twice for UW. Fifteen of 18 skaters recorded at least a point as the Badgers defeated Lindenwood (0-2) for the 19th straight time.

Wisconsin;2;6;2;—;10

Lindenwood;0;0;0;—;0

First period: W — O'Brien 3 (Toft, Watts), 2:17; O'Brien 4 (Bowlby, LaMantia), 16:05. Penalties: Schneider, W, 2:54; Schneider, W, 12:46; Kotlowski, W, 13:27.

Second period: W — O'Brien 5 (LaMantia, Webster), :40; Kotlowski 2 (S. Shirley, Bowlby), :52; Pettet 2 (S. Shirley, Schneider), 3:48; Kotlowski 3 (Wozniewicz), 8:48 (pp); S. Shirley 1 (Pettet, LaMantia), 9:47 (sh); Posick 1 (Webster, Nealey), 11:01 (sh). Penalties: Stitt, L, 7:41; Wheeler, W, 9:33; G. Shirley, W, 12:35; Adimey, L, 13:35.

Third period: O'Brien 6 (Posick), 3:19; Webster 2 (Edwards, Picard), 16:51. Penalties: Takenka, L, 8:32.

Saves: W (Kronish 5-5-x, Gervais x-x-4) 14; L (Ferenc 12-13-x, Maguire x-7-10) 42. Power plays: W 1-for-2; L 0-for-5. Att. — 155.

