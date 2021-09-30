 Skip to main content
Casey O'Brien finds a 'missing piece,' plus 5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey series at Merrimack
Casey O'Brien finds a 'missing piece,' plus 5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey series at Merrimack

Casey O'Brien

Badgers center Casey O'Brien scored six goals in two games last week against Lindenwood after scoring twice in all of her freshman season.

 TOM LYNN, WISCONSIN ATHLETICS

Casey O'Brien wanted to start her season by bringing some energy to the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.

Scoring six goals in two games was a pretty good way of doing it.

O'Brien scored two goals in 20 games as a freshman but shot to the top of the national goal-scoring chart last weekend with an eye-popping effort in a sweep of overmatched Lindenwood.

"It's all thanks to my linemates," said O'Brien, who was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's forward of the week. "They got me the puck, they did a lot of the work and it's just so much fun playing with them. So I credit it all to them."

O'Brien has been on a line with Makenna Webster since they were 10th graders together at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota, so there's an established connection on one side for the center.

Adding Daryl Watts to the other side of the line paid off right away. Watts scored once and assisted four times, while Webster had two goals and four assists.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey center Casey O'Brien talks about her opening weekend to the 2021-22 season.

O'Brien scored twice in an 8-1 season-opening victory, then put home four more in a 10-0 rout Saturday. All of her goals were at even strength.

"She was the missing piece to our puzzle," O'Brien said about Watts, a fifth-year senior who was a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award last season. "The first practice we had with her, it just felt right. We worked. It's like a telepathic connection almost. It's like we always know where we are and it's just easy to play with."

The top-ranked Badgers (2-0) go back on the road for 1 p.m. games Friday and Saturday against Merrimack (0-2). Here are five things to know about the upcoming series.

Watts nears top 10

Watts' five points at Lindenwood gave her 245 in 136 career games. She's three away from reaching the top 10 in all-time NCAA women's hockey point-scoring and five away from becoming only the ninth player ever to record 250 points.

3 in the crease

The back-to-back lopsided games at Lindenwood gave the Badgers a chance to play all three goalies. Fifth-year senior Kennedy Blair started Friday before being replaced by redshirt freshman Jane Gervais to start the third period. Redshirt junior Cami Kronish made her first collegiate start Saturday and combined with Gervais for a shutout.

UW coach Mark Johnson said Gervais was nervous before her first appearance but the butterflies had calmed somewhat before the second.

"Don't think, just go play," he said in recalling his advice to the 18-year-old goalie. "Let it come naturally."

Quick adjustment

Badgers defenders got caught holding onto the puck too long in the first 10 minutes of last Friday's opener, Johnson said, and it led to sloppy play in the defensive zone.

Adjusting to the speed of a game compared to a practice helped UW work out of it. Saturday's start was more emphatic for the Badgers, and O'Brien got the game's first goal after just 2:17.

"We came out with energy — first on pucks and played good," Johnson said. "So for a first weekend, especially being on the road, getting a chance to hang around each other for a couple of days was good."

New foe

The Badgers have never played Merrimack, which was picked for last in 10-team Hockey East in a preseason coaches poll. The Warriors lost 3-0 and 9-3 at home to Minnesota State last week.

Equipment change

Badgers director of hockey operations and equipment manager Sis Paulsen is leaving the team after the Merrimack series and through the February Olympics to join the U.S. Olympic residency camp in Blaine, Minnesota. Jacob Snuggerud, who was equipment manager for Dubuque of the United States Hockey League last season, will fill in for UW.

