Casey O'Brien finds a 'missing piece,' plus 5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey series at Merrimack

Casey O'Brien wanted to start her season by bringing some energy to the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.

Scoring six goals in two games was a pretty good way of doing it.

O'Brien scored two goals in 20 games as a freshman but shot to the top of the national goal-scoring chart last weekend with an eye-popping effort in a sweep of overmatched Lindenwood.

"It's all thanks to my linemates," said O'Brien, who was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's forward of the week. "They got me the puck, they did a lot of the work and it's just so much fun playing with them. So I credit it all to them."

O'Brien has been on a line with Makenna Webster since they were 10th graders together at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota, so there's an established connection on one side for the center.

Adding Daryl Watts to the other side of the line paid off right away. Watts scored once and assisted four times, while Webster had two goals and four assists.

O'Brien scored twice in an 8-1 season-opening victory, then put home four more in a 10-0 rout Saturday. All of her goals were at even strength.