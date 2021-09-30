Casey O'Brien finds a 'missing piece,' plus 5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey series at Merrimack

Casey O'Brien wanted to start her season by bringing some energy to the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
Scoring six goals in two games was a pretty good way of doing it.
O'Brien scored two goals in 20 games as a freshman but shot to the top of the national goal-scoring chart last weekend with an eye-popping effort in a sweep of overmatched Lindenwood.
"It's all thanks to my linemates," said O'Brien, who was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's forward of the week. "They got me the puck, they did a lot of the work and it's just so much fun playing with them. So I credit it all to them."
O'Brien has been on a line with Makenna Webster since they were 10th graders together at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Minnesota, so there's an established connection on one side for the center.
Adding Daryl Watts to the other side of the line paid off right away. Watts scored once and assisted four times, while Webster had two goals and four assists.
O'Brien scored twice in an 8-1 season-opening victory, then put home four more in a 10-0 rout Saturday. All of her goals were at even strength.
"She was the missing piece to our puzzle," O'Brien said about Watts, a fifth-year senior who was a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award last season. "The first practice we had with her, it just felt right. We worked. It's like a telepathic connection almost. It's like we always know where we are and it's just easy to play with."
The top-ranked Badgers (2-0) go back on the road for 1 p.m. games Friday and Saturday against Merrimack (0-2). Here are five things to know about the upcoming series.
Watts nears top 10
Watts' five points at Lindenwood gave her 245 in 136 career games. She's three away from reaching the top 10 in all-time NCAA women's hockey point-scoring and five away from becoming only the ninth player ever to record 250 points.
3 in the crease
The back-to-back lopsided games at Lindenwood gave the Badgers a chance to play all three goalies. Fifth-year senior Kennedy Blair started Friday before being replaced by redshirt freshman Jane Gervais to start the third period. Redshirt junior Cami Kronish made her first collegiate start Saturday and combined with Gervais for a shutout.
UW coach Mark Johnson said Gervais was nervous before her first appearance but the butterflies had calmed somewhat before the second.
"Don't think, just go play," he said in recalling his advice to the 18-year-old goalie. "Let it come naturally."
Quick adjustment
Badgers defenders got caught holding onto the puck too long in the first 10 minutes of last Friday's opener, Johnson said, and it led to sloppy play in the defensive zone.
Adjusting to the speed of a game compared to a practice helped UW work out of it. Saturday's start was more emphatic for the Badgers, and O'Brien got the game's first goal after just 2:17.
"We came out with energy — first on pucks and played good," Johnson said. "So for a first weekend, especially being on the road, getting a chance to hang around each other for a couple of days was good."
New foe
The Badgers have never played Merrimack, which was picked for last in 10-team Hockey East in a preseason coaches poll. The Warriors lost 3-0 and 9-3 at home to Minnesota State last week.
Equipment change
Badgers director of hockey operations and equipment manager Sis Paulsen is leaving the team after the Merrimack series and through the February Olympics to join the U.S. Olympic residency camp in Blaine, Minnesota. Jacob Snuggerud, who was equipment manager for Dubuque of the United States Hockey League last season, will fill in for UW.
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin women's hockey team
FORWARDS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|8
|Makenna Webster
|So.
|5-2
|St. Louis
|9
|Sophie Shirley
|Sr.
|5-9
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|12
|Grace Shirley
|Jr.
|5-7
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|15
|Caitlin Schneider
|5th-Sr.
|5-4
|Glenview, Illinois
|16
|Maddie Posick
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Stoughton
|18
|Marianne Picard
|Fr.
|5-6
|Repentigny, Quebec
|19
|Daryl Watts
|5th-Sr.
|5-6
|Toronto
|20
|Brette Pettet
|5th-Sr.
|5-3
|Kentville, Nova Scotia
|23
|Sarah Wozniewicz
|Fr.
|5-7
|Cochrane, Alberta
|26
|Casey O'Brien
|So.
|5-4
|Milton, Massachusetts
|28
|Maddi Wheeler
|So.
|5-4
|Erinsville, Ontario
Breakdown
The Badgers have the potential to form the most potent line in the country with left wing Daryl Watts, center Brette Pettet and right wing Sophie Shirley. They combined to score 42 of the team's 79 goals last season, including an NCAA-best 19 by Watts. But it's also worth considering that UW might be able to better fill its offensive depth by spreading them over the top two lines like the team did last postseason.
Casey O'Brien has the makings of a top-six center and the Badgers need it because that's not a position with a large amount of depth. Makenna Webster was the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player last season after she scored in both the semifinal and championship games. O'Brien, Webster and Maddi Wheeler got only about half of the games that freshmen normally experience in their first year, so their growth curve will continue into this season.
With Britta Curl and Lacey Eden competing for spots on the U.S. Olympic team, the Badgers will need bigger roles out of some returning players who had been used sparingly in the past and quick contributions from freshmen Marianne Picard and Sarah Wozniewicz.
Breakout potential
Caitlin Schneider scored only twice last season after recording nine goals as a junior. The Badgers could use a boost from her and she should get the opportunity to provide it.
The number
49% | UW's faceoff winning percentage in 2020-21, ranking 17th of 30 NCAA teams. The Badgers were first at 60.5% in 2019-20.
DEFENDERS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|3
|Sophie Helgeson
|Fr.
|5-6
|Roseau, Minnesota
|5
|Kendra Nealey
|Sr.
|5-11
|Madison
|13
|Grace Bowlby
|5th-Sr.
|5-8
|Edina, Minnesota
|14
|Mayson Toft
|So.
|5-8
|Lowry, Minnesota
|21
|Nicole LaMantia
|Sr.
|5-4
|Wayne, Illinois
|24
|Katie Kotlowski
|R-So.
|5-10
|Warroad, Minnesota
|25
|Chayla Edwards
|Jr.
|5-9
|Cleveland
Breakdown
The Badgers will feel the loss of Natalie Buchbinder, who was selected for the U.S. Olympic residency process, but the entrance of Kendra Nealey via transfer from Cornell should help provide some cover. Nealey didn't play last season because the Ivy League canceled the schedule during the pandemic. She'll be able to take advantage of a less strenuous beginning for UW, which isn't set to face a ranked team until playing at Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 15 and 17, to get back up to speed.
Grace Bowlby led NCAA defenders with 18 assists last season and was UW's first first-team All-American at the position since Meaghan Mikkelson in 2007. Bowlby played in all 136 games over her first four seasons with the team. Nicole LaMantia was just as dependable in her first three campaigns, going 98 for 98. Chayla Edwards gives the Badgers a stable presence in the defensive zone and a willingness to block shots.
UW traditionally is stingy on defense stemming from good puck control and movement in its zone. This season shouldn't be much different in those areas.
Breakout potential
Katie Kotlowski had a quietly effective redshirt freshman season in 2020-21 playing alongside Bowlby. Even if her defensive partner gets most of the accolades, Kotlowski's contributions won't go unnoticed for long.
The number
3 | Goals scored last season by Badgers defenders. Two were by LaMantia, one by Buchbinder.
GOALIES
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|1
|Jane Gervais
|R-Fr.
|5-8
|Valcourt, Quebec
|29
|Kennedy Blair
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Bismarck, North Dakota
|30
|Cami Kronish
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|New York
Breakdown
The Badgers have been reliant on transfers in goal for the last half decade, and this season is shaping up to be no different. Kennedy Blair is entering her sixth year of college at her third school. She started at North Dakota but the school ended its women's hockey program after her redshirt year in 2016-17. She then played three years at Mercyhurst before backstopping the Badgers' NCAA championship last season.
Goalies originally recruited by UW have started only five of the team's 136 games in the last four seasons, since Kristen Campbell arrived after North Dakota's shutdown. Transfer movement has kept the Badgers strong at a position that has produced two Patty Kazmaier Award winners and four All-Americans for UW in the last 15 years.
Blair's .935 save percentage last season was a career best but good for only 13th nationally. That's a top 10 stat in most seasons but the shortened 2020-21 campaign featured less scoring on average.
Breakout potential
Jane Gervais' development will be an item to monitor. She redshirted last season after arriving from the powerhouse Stanstead College prep team in Quebec.
The number
24.52 | Average shots on goal per game faced by Badgers goalies last season. It was the first time since the 2013-14 season that the number was above 20.