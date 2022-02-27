Career-best 5 points from Casey O'Brien sends Wisconsin women's hockey into WCHA Final Faceoff

Casey O’Brien has experienced a harder time recording points in the second half of the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey season than she did in the first.

The sophomore center had 36 points in 20 games at the December break. In 14 games played in 2022 entering Saturday, she had 13 points.

A breakout game to carry the Badgers into the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff was a great sign for her and UW heading into the toughest stretch of the season.

O’Brien scored twice and recorded a career-best five points in the fourth-ranked Badgers’ 5-0 victory against Bemidji State to sweep a WCHA first-round playoff series at LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers will play No. 2 Ohio State in next Saturday’s semifinals in Minneapolis. The Buckeyes won two games against the Badgers last weekend in Columbus, Ohio.

“I was pleased with our energy level this weekend,” UW coach Mark Johnson said. “You’ve got to ramp it up a little bit because it’s the playoffs.”

Daryl Watts pulled closer to the NCAA women’s hockey all-time scoring record with a goal and an assist for UW. She has 296 points, seven behind Meghan Agosta’s record.

Kennedy Blair made 15 saves for her seventh shutout of the season.

The Badgers improved to 13-1 in WCHA quarterfinal series since they moved to campus sites in 2006. The loss was to Ohio State in 2010. Only one of the series has gone to three games, against Minnesota State in 2014.

An early goal and an early extended power play let the Badgers take control with a surge of shots.

O’Brien got the rebound of a Nicole LaMantia shot through Beavers goalie Kerigan Dowhy (44 saves) just 66 seconds into the game.

Bemidji State’s Paige Beebe was ejected for bringing her stick down on the top of Badgers forward Maddi Wheeler’s helmet 5½ minutes later. UW attempted 13 shots on the five-minute power play, got seven of them on goal and took a 2-0 lead with LaMantia’s shot from the high slot.

Watts added on later in the opening period with a well-placed shot on a drive up the left side.

UW (25-6-4) attempted 36 shots in the first period to four for Bemidji State (11-20-3). Shots on goal were 24-2.

O’Brien scored her second of the game in the third period off a nice pass to the back post by Chayla Edwards. O’Brien fed Makenna Webster for a putaway to make it 5-0.

Sophie Shirley became the 13th UW player to reach 150 career points with a second-period assist.

Bemidji State 0 0 0 — 0

Wisconsin 3 2 0 — 5

First period: W — O’Brien 25 (LaMantia, Watts), 1:06; LaMantia 8 (O’Brien, Webster), 10:41 (pp); Watts 27 (O’Brien, Edwards), 14:49. Penalties: Beebe, BS (major, game misconduct), 6:33; Smith, BS, 15:57.

Second period: W — O’Brien 26 (Edwards, S. Shirley), 16:57; Webster 23 (O’Brien, LaMantia), 19:19.

Third period penalty: Featherstone, BS, 6:22.

Saves: BS (Dowhy 21-13-10) 44; W (Blair 2-5-8) 15. Power plays: BS 0-for-0; W 1-for-4. Att. — 2,185.

