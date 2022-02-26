Career-best 5 points from Casey O'Brien sends Wisconsin into WCHA Final Faceoff

Casey O'Brien has experienced a harder time recording points in the second half of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey season than she did in the first.
The sophomore center had 36 points in 20 games at the December break. In 14 games played in 2022 entering Saturday, she had 13 points.
A breakout game to carry the Badgers into the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff was a great sign for her and UW heading into the toughest stretch of the season.
O'Brien scored twice and recorded a career-best five points in the fourth-ranked Badgers' 5-0 victory against Bemidji State to sweep a WCHA first-round playoff series at LaBahn Arena.
The Badgers will play No. 2 Ohio State in next Saturday's semifinals in Minneapolis. The Buckeyes won two games against the Badgers last weekend in Columbus, Ohio.
"I was pleased with our energy level this weekend," UW coach Mark Johnson said. "You've got to ramp it up a little bit because it's the playoffs."
Daryl Watts pulled closer to the NCAA women's hockey all-time scoring record with a goal and an assist for UW. She has 296 points, seven behind Meghan Agosta's record.
Kennedy Blair made 15 saves for her seventh shutout of the season.
The Badgers improved to 13-1 in WCHA quarterfinal series since they moved to campus sites in 2006. The loss was to Ohio State in 2010. Only one of the series has gone to three games, against Minnesota State in 2014.
An early goal and an early extended power play let the Badgers take control with a surge of shots.
O'Brien got the rebound of a Nicole LaMantia shot through Beavers goalie Kerigan Dowhy (44 saves) just 66 seconds into the game.
Bemidji State's Paige Beebe was ejected for bringing her stick down on the top of Badgers forward Maddi Wheeler's helmet 5½ minutes later. UW attempted 13 shots on the five-minute power play, got seven of them on goal and took a 2-0 lead with LaMantia's shot from the high slot.
Watts added on later in the opening period with a well-placed shot on a drive up the left side.
UW (25-6-4) attempted 36 shots in the first period to four for Bemidji State (11-20-3). Shots on goal were 24-2.
O'Brien scored her second of the game in the third period off a nice pass to the back post by Chayla Edwards. O'Brien fed Makenna Webster for a putaway to make it 5-0.
Sophie Shirley became the 13th UW player to reach 150 career points with a second-period assist.
Photos: Wisconsin women's hockey team opens WCHA playoffs with victory
Wisconsin's Brette Pettet (20) battles against Bemidji State's Paige Beebe (18), Taylor Larson (4) and Graysen Myers during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Makenna Webster (8) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Nicole LaMantia (21) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Caitlin Schneider (15) drives against Bedidji State during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Caitlin Schneider (15) drives agaisnt Bemidji State's Gabbie Smith (20) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair (29) agaisnt Bemdji State during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Mayson Toft (14) and Bemidji State's Taylor Nelson (8) battle during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Brette Pettet (20) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Delaney Drake (10) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Makenna Webster (8) against Bemidji State's Paige Beebe (18) and Graysen Myers (23) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Maddi Wheeler (28) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Caitlin Schneider (15) against Bemidji State during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair (29) against Bemidji State's Alyssa Watkins (16) and Taylor Nelson (8) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Bemidji State's Shelby Breiland (7) crashes into Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair (29), Katie Kotlowski (24) and Makenna Webster during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Grace Bowlby (13) against Bemidji State during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Bemidji State's Graysen Myers (23) scores against Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair (29) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Brette Pettet (20) against Bemidji State's Kendra Fortin (26) during the first period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Brette Pettet (20) shoots against Bemidji State's Graysen Myers (23) during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin celebrates their goal against Bemidji State during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin celebrates their goal against Bemidji State during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Maddi Wheeler (28) shoots against Bemidji State goalie Kerigan Dowhy (33) during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Casey O'Brien (26) against Bemidji State's Claudia Verkerke (6) during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Casey O'Brien (26) against Bemidji State during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Casey O'Brien (26) against Bemidji State's Kendra Fortin during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Wisconsin's Sophie Shirley (9) against Bemidji State's Alyssa Watkins (16) and goalie Kerigan Dowhy during the third period of the opening round of the WCHA Playoffs Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo © Andy Manis)
Andy Manis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!