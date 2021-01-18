Cameron Rowe rewards Badgers hockey team's faith in freshman goalie

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From the infirmary

A complicating matter as the Badgers were trying to kill the long penalty Sunday was they didn't have defenseman Tyler Inamoto in the rotation.

The senior didn't play in the last 29 minutes of the game because of an injury. Granato didn't classify it as major but said it was enough to keep him from returning to the bench for the third period.

"At this point of the season, it's not worth it," Granato said. "Because if we put him out there and it was something that was little and the next thing you know it turns into something bigger, then we're the fools."

Granato was hopeful Inamoto will be available when the 12th-ranked Badgers open a series Thursday at Penn State.

In the circle

Even as the Badgers' fourth-line center, Owen Lindmark took more faceoffs than anyone else against Arizona State. He won 20 of 28, a 71% rate that was his best of any series this season and second-best in 25 collegiate series.

He was called on for nine penalty kill draws in the two games and won seven against a Sun Devils team that's third from the bottom nationally in faceoff winning percentage.