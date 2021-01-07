Caffeine and adrenaline fuel Grace Bowlby's demanding workload for Badgers

She played a 2-on-1 rush well, getting her stick on the ice to deny a passing lane and let goaltender Kennedy Blair see and stop a shot.

A well-placed stick challenge at the blue line denied a clean zone entry and a composed play behind the net allowed her to elude a forechecker.

She briefly lost a puck at the offensive blue line but fought off a Minnesota State player to avoid a Mavericks rush.

The 30½ minutes surely would have been higher but Bowlby spent four minutes in the penalty box for tripping. The first two were in the first period on a neutral-zone infraction; the second minor came in the final period for extending her right leg to disrupt an opponent.

She also got caught stepping up into the neutral zone in the third period and had to hustle back to the net and dive to try to disrupt a good chance.

Bowlby said Saturday's game was better than Sunday's in her own grading. She assisted on all three Badgers goals in the opening game of the series, including a 90-foot pass that sent Makenna Webster in on a breakaway.