Bulldogs 4, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey exhibition loss to Minnesota Duluth
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Bulldogs 4, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey exhibition loss to Minnesota Duluth

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Ryder Donovan scored against his hometown team and Sam Stange scored near his hometown of Eau Claire but the 11th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team lost an exhibition game to No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 4-2 on Sunday.

Carter Loney, Hunter Lellig and Casey Gilling scored second-period goals for the Bulldogs and Jesse Jacques scored into an empty net in the third.

UW's Roman Ahcan was ejected for a hit on UMD's Owen Gallatin at the end of the second period. Gallatin was tossed for grabbing a face mask in the ensuing rumble. The result and stats from the game don't count toward the season but game misconducts do. A player is automatically suspended for a game after his third ejection of the season, including exhibition games.

Three stars

No. 3: The Badgers' Donovan got UW's offense going briefly in the second period.

No. 2: UW's Stange scored a nice goal in the third period on a rush up the right side.

No. 1: Tanner Laderoute had a pair of assists for the Bulldogs.

Up next

The Badgers open the season against Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

On Day 2 of 190 in the NCAA men's hockey season, the 11th-ranked University of Wisconsin gets going with an exhibition game against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The 918 tickets for the event sold out in 17 minutes after going on sale last month and there's a festival atmosphere outside the rink.

The Badgers are going to give most of their 28 players a look during the game. Defenseman Mike Vorlicky is out with a lower-body injury.

Badgers

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Brock Caufield

Sam Stange - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Carson Bantle - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan

Zach Urdahl - Liam Malmquist - Jack Gorniak

Brayden Morrison - Caden Brown - Max Johnson

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin

Josh Ess - Luke LaMaster

Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer

Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Jared Moe

Bulldogs

Forwards

Noah Cates - Casey Gilling - Tanner Laderoute

Kobe Roth - Jesse Jacques - Koby Bender

Quinn Olson - Dominic James - Luke Loheit

Kyler Kleven - Carter Loney - Blake Biondi

Jarrett Lee - Ben Almquist

Defensemen

Wyatt Kaiser - Louie Roehl

Matt Anderson - Connor Kelley

Owen Gallatin - Hunter Lellig

Darian Gotz - Will Francis

Jake Rosenbaum

Goaltenders

Ryan Fanti

Zach Stejskal

Ben Patt

