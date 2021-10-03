Bulldogs 4, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey exhibition loss to Minnesota Duluth

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Ryder Donovan scored against his hometown team and Sam Stange scored near his hometown of Eau Claire but the 11th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team lost an exhibition game to No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 4-2 on Sunday.
Carter Loney, Hunter Lellig and Casey Gilling scored second-period goals for the Bulldogs and Jesse Jacques scored into an empty net in the third.
UW's Roman Ahcan was ejected for a hit on UMD's Owen Gallatin at the end of the second period. Gallatin was tossed for grabbing a face mask in the ensuing rumble. The result and stats from the game don't count toward the season but game misconducts do. A player is automatically suspended for a game after his third ejection of the season, including exhibition games.
Three stars
No. 3: The Badgers' Donovan got UW's offense going briefly in the second period.
No. 2: UW's Stange scored a nice goal in the third period on a rush up the right side.
No. 1: Tanner Laderoute had a pair of assists for the Bulldogs.
Up next
The Badgers open the season against Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday.
Pregame
On Day 2 of 190 in the NCAA men's hockey season, the 11th-ranked University of Wisconsin gets going with an exhibition game against No. 6 Minnesota Duluth at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The 918 tickets for the event sold out in 17 minutes after going on sale last month and there's a festival atmosphere outside the rink.
The Badgers are going to give most of their 28 players a look during the game. Defenseman Mike Vorlicky is out with a lower-body injury.
Badgers
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Brock Caufield
Sam Stange - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Carson Bantle - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan
Zach Urdahl - Liam Malmquist - Jack Gorniak
Brayden Morrison - Caden Brown - Max Johnson
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans
Jesper Peltonen - Jake Martin
Josh Ess - Luke LaMaster
Daniel Laatsch - Anthony Kehrer
Shay Donovan
Goaltenders
Cameron Rowe
Jared Moe
Bulldogs
Forwards
Noah Cates - Casey Gilling - Tanner Laderoute
Kobe Roth - Jesse Jacques - Koby Bender
Quinn Olson - Dominic James - Luke Loheit
Kyler Kleven - Carter Loney - Blake Biondi
Jarrett Lee - Ben Almquist
Defensemen
Wyatt Kaiser - Louie Roehl
Matt Anderson - Connor Kelley
Owen Gallatin - Hunter Lellig
Darian Gotz - Will Francis
Jake Rosenbaum
Goaltenders
Ryan Fanti
Zach Stejskal
Ben Patt