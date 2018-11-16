COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 6 Ohio State scored two goals in the final minute of the first period, Brendon Kearney recorded his first collegiate two-goal game and Sean Romeo made 32 saves for the Buckeyes' third straight shutout in a 4-0 blanking of the University of Wisconsin on Friday at Value City Arena.
Three stars
No. 3: Tanner Laczynski had a goal and an assist for the Buckeyes.
No. 2: Sean Romeo extended Ohio State's shutout streak to 186:12.
No. 1: Brendon Kearney scored twice, including a second goal inside the final minute of the first period.
Up next
The Badgers and the Buckeyes close the series at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to win the opening game of a road series for the first time in more than a year when it plays at No. 6 Ohio State on Friday (6 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).
The Badgers have lost their last eight Friday road games since beating Michigan State 6-3 on Nov. 10, 2017. UW held a 2-1 lead after two periods here at Value City Arena in the opener of last season's series against Ohio State but the Buckeyes scored five times in the third period to win 6-2.
Freshman goalie Daniel Lebedeff is making his fourth straight start for the Badgers.
Badgers (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Brock Caufield
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner
Matthew Freytag - Jarod Zirbel - Will Johnson
Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Buckeyes (6-3-1, 1-1)
Forwards
Gustaf Westlund - Mason Jobst - Carson Meyer
John Wiitala - Dakota Joshua - Quinn Preston
Freddy Gerard - Ronnie Hein - Tanner Laczynski
Miguel Fidler - Brendon Kearney - Sam McCormick
Matthew Jennings
Defensemen
Sasha Larocque - Tommy Parran
Ryan O'Connell - Wyatt Ege
Gordi Myer - Matt Miller
Goaltenders
Sean Romeo
Tommy Nappier
Evan Moyse