Tommy Nappier made 29 saves, and No. 3 Ohio State completed a season sweep of the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team with a 4-1 victory on Saturday at the Kohl Center. Dakota Joshua, Tommy Parran and Miguel Fidler put the Buckeyes ahead 3-0, and Mason Jobst scored into an empty net on Ohio State's only shot on goal of the third period after Seamus Malone scored for the Badgers.

Three stars

No. 3: Dakota Joshua gave the Buckeyes an important opening goal.

No. 2: Miguel Fidler had a goal and an assist for Ohio State.

No. 1: Tommy Nappier came 1:40 shy of a shutout.

Up next

The Badgers play at Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has shuffled the left wings on its top three lines for Saturday's game against No. 3 Ohio State at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW+, 1310 AM).

That puts the third line of Roman Ahcan, Dominick Mersch and Brock Caufield back together; it had been successful before Ahcan got moved up to play with Tarek Baker and Sean Dhooghe.

Ohio State won the series opener 2-1 in overtime on Friday.

The Badgers are retiring the No. 10 jersey of all-time leading scorer Mark Johnson in a pregame ceremony.

Badgers (9-13-5, 5-7-5-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag

Jarod Zirbel 

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Buckeyes (18-5-4, 11-3-3-2)

Forwards

Austin Pooley - Mason Jobst - Quinn Preston

John Wiitala - Dakota Joshua - Carson Meyer

Freddy Gerard - Ronnie Hein - Collin Peters

Miguel Fidler - Brendon Kearney - Sam McCormick

Eugene Fadyeyev

Defensemen

Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele

Ryan O'Connell - Wyatt Ege

Matt Miller - Tommy Parran

Goaltenders

Tommy Nappier

Sean Romeo

Evan Moyse

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

