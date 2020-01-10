Buckeyes 4, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from Wisconsin's men's hockey loss to No. 8 Ohio State

Gustaf Westlund scored a pair of 4-on-4 goals in the second period, and No. 8 Ohio State scored two power-play goals in a 4-2 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at the Kohl Center. The game was delayed for about 12 minutes because of an injury to Ohio State defenseman CJ Regula, who went head-first into the boards after a hit by UW's Linus Weissbach that drew an ejection. Regula was taken from the ice on a stretcher.
Three stars
No. 3: Buckeyes goaltender Tommy Nappier made 26 saves.
No. 2: Ohio State's Carson Meyer had a goal and two assists.
No. 1: Westlund recorded his third two-goal game of the season.
Up next
The Badgers and the Buckeyes close the series at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team returns from a 34-day absence from regular-season games Friday with a tester: The Badgers face No. 8 Ohio State at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., ESPNU, WatchESPN, 1310 AM).
UW is on a season-long, three-game losing streak entering the second half and has returned to one of the lines with which it started the season: Alex Turcotte centering Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield.
The Buckeyes have won six straight over the Badgers and is 8-1-2 in its last 11 games at the Kohl Center.
Badgers (7-10-1, 2-7-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Tarek Baker - Owen Lindmark - Roman Ahcan
Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan
Max Zimmer
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Buckeyes (13-5-2, 6-3-1-0)
Forwards
Eugene Fadyeyev - Tanner Laczynski - Quinn Preston
Tate Singleton - Ronnie Hein - Sam McCormick
Austin Pooley - Gustaf Westlund - Carson Meyer
Dalton Messina - Matthew Jennings - Jaedon Leslie
Defensemen
Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele
Layton Ahac - Wyatt Ege
Matt Miller - CJ Regula
James Marooney
Goaltenders
Tommy Nappier
Ryan Snowden
Evan Moyse
Officials
Referees: Brett DesRosiers, Jonathan Sitarski
Linesmen: Bill Hancock, Robert Shintani