Buckeyes 4, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from Wisconsin's men's hockey loss to No. 8 Ohio State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Buckeyes 4, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from Wisconsin's men's hockey loss to No. 8 Ohio State

Gustaf Westlund scored a pair of 4-on-4 goals in the second period, and No. 8 Ohio State scored two power-play goals in a 4-2 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at the Kohl Center. The game was delayed for about 12 minutes because of an injury to Ohio State defenseman CJ Regula, who went head-first into the boards after a hit by UW's Linus Weissbach that drew an ejection. Regula was taken from the ice on a stretcher.

Three stars

No. 3: Buckeyes goaltender Tommy Nappier made 26 saves.

No. 2: Ohio State's Carson Meyer had a goal and two assists.

No. 1: Westlund recorded his third two-goal game of the season.

Up next

The Badgers and the Buckeyes close the series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team returns from a 34-day absence from regular-season games Friday with a tester: The Badgers face No. 8 Ohio State at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., ESPNU, WatchESPN, 1310 AM).

UW is on a season-long, three-game losing streak entering the second half and has returned to one of the lines with which it started the season: Alex Turcotte centering Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield.

The Buckeyes have won six straight over the Badgers and is 8-1-2 in its last 11 games at the Kohl Center.

Badgers (7-10-1, 2-7-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Tarek Baker - Owen Lindmark - Roman Ahcan

Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Ryder Donovan

Max Zimmer

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Buckeyes (13-5-2, 6-3-1-0)

Forwards

Eugene Fadyeyev - Tanner Laczynski - Quinn Preston

Tate Singleton - Ronnie Hein - Sam McCormick

Austin Pooley - Gustaf Westlund - Carson Meyer

Dalton Messina - Matthew Jennings - Jaedon Leslie

Defensemen

Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele

Layton Ahac - Wyatt Ege

Matt Miller - CJ Regula

James Marooney

Goaltenders

Tommy Nappier

Ryan Snowden

Evan Moyse

Officials

Referees: Brett DesRosiers, Jonathan Sitarski

Linesmen: Bill Hancock, Robert Shintani

