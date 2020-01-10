Buckeyes 4, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from Wisconsin's men's hockey loss to No. 8 Ohio State

Gustaf Westlund scored a pair of 4-on-4 goals in the second period, and No. 8 Ohio State scored two power-play goals in a 4-2 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at the Kohl Center. The game was delayed for about 12 minutes because of an injury to Ohio State defenseman CJ Regula, who went head-first into the boards after a hit by UW's Linus Weissbach that drew an ejection. Regula was taken from the ice on a stretcher.

Three stars

No. 3: Buckeyes goaltender Tommy Nappier made 26 saves.

No. 2: Ohio State's Carson Meyer had a goal and two assists.

No. 1: Westlund recorded his third two-goal game of the season.

Up next

The Badgers and the Buckeyes close the series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team returns from a 34-day absence from regular-season games Friday with a tester: The Badgers face No. 8 Ohio State at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., ESPNU, WatchESPN, 1310 AM).