Buckeyes 9, Badgers 1: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 11 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Carson Meyer scored four times and added an assist for No. 11 Ohio State, which throttled the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 9-1 Friday at Value City Arena in Game 1 of a best-of-three Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series. It was the Badgers' largest loss since March 3, 1984, a 9-0 defeat at Minnesota Duluth in the WCHA playoffs.

Three stars

No. 3: Buckeyes goalie Tommy Nappier didn't have to face many quality attempts, but he stopped 31.

No. 2: Quinn Preston scored twice for Ohio State.

No. 1: Meyer scored three of the four Buckeyes goals in the second period.

Up next

Game 2 of the series is at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team takes a season-high four-game unbeaten streak into the Big Ten Conference quarterfinals against No. 11 Ohio State, which begin with Game 1 on Friday at Value City Arena (6 p.m., no TV, BTN+ subscription stream, 1310 AM).