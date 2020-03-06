Buckeyes 9, Badgers 1: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 11 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Carson Meyer scored four times and added an assist for No. 11 Ohio State, which throttled the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 9-1 Friday at Value City Arena in Game 1 of a best-of-three Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series. It was the Badgers' largest loss since March 3, 1984, a 9-0 defeat at Minnesota Duluth in the WCHA playoffs.
Three stars
No. 3: Buckeyes goalie Tommy Nappier didn't have to face many quality attempts, but he stopped 31.
No. 2: Quinn Preston scored twice for Ohio State.
No. 1: Meyer scored three of the four Buckeyes goals in the second period.
Up next
Game 2 of the series is at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team takes a season-high four-game unbeaten streak into the Big Ten Conference quarterfinals against No. 11 Ohio State, which begin with Game 1 on Friday at Value City Arena (6 p.m., no TV, BTN+ subscription stream, 1310 AM).
Half of that streak came in Columbus last weekend, when the Badgers earned a 3-2 victory and a 3-3 tie with a 3-on-3 overtime victory against the Buckeyes.
UW won Game 1 of the Big Ten quarterfinals at Penn State last season but lost the next two games. In two previous seasons of a best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series format, road teams are 1-12.
The Badgers are going with the same lineup as in last Saturday's game. See the lines below the live blog.
Badgers (14-18-2)
Forwards
Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Linus Weissbach
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Buckeyes (18-11-5)
Forwards
Tate Singleton - Tanner Laczynski - Carson Meyer
Gustaf Westlund - Ronnie Hein - Jaedon Leslie
Austin Pooley - Eugene Fadyeyev - Quinn Preston
Miguel Fidler - Collin Peters - Sam McCormick
Defensemen
Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele
Layton Ahac - Wyatt Ege
Ryan O'Connell - Matt Miller
CJ Regula
Goaltenders
Tommy Nappier
Ryan Snowden
Evan Moyse
Officials
Referees: Colin Kronforst and Brett DesRosiers
Linesmen: Samuel Shikowsky and Nicholas Bradshaw