You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Buckeyes 9, Badgers 1: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 11 Ohio State
0 comments
topical alert
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Buckeyes 9, Badgers 1: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 11 Ohio State

{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Carson Meyer scored four times and added an assist for No. 11 Ohio State, which throttled the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 9-1 Friday at Value City Arena in Game 1 of a best-of-three Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series. It was the Badgers' largest loss since March 3, 1984, a 9-0 defeat at Minnesota Duluth in the WCHA playoffs.

Three stars

No. 3: Buckeyes goalie Tommy Nappier didn't have to face many quality attempts, but he stopped 31.

No. 2: Quinn Preston scored twice for Ohio State.

No. 1: Meyer scored three of the four Buckeyes goals in the second period.

Up next

Game 2 of the series is at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team takes a season-high four-game unbeaten streak into the Big Ten Conference quarterfinals against No. 11 Ohio State, which begin with Game 1 on Friday at Value City Arena (6 p.m., no TV, BTN+ subscription stream, 1310 AM).

Half of that streak came in Columbus last weekend, when the Badgers earned a 3-2 victory and a 3-3 tie with a 3-on-3 overtime victory against the Buckeyes.

UW won Game 1 of the Big Ten quarterfinals at Penn State last season but lost the next two games. In two previous seasons of a best-of-three Big Ten quarterfinal series format, road teams are 1-12.

The Badgers are going with the same lineup as in last Saturday's game. See the lines below the live blog.

Badgers (14-18-2)

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Linus Weissbach

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Buckeyes (18-11-5)

Forwards

Tate Singleton - Tanner Laczynski - Carson Meyer

Gustaf Westlund - Ronnie Hein - Jaedon Leslie

Austin Pooley - Eugene Fadyeyev - Quinn Preston

Miguel Fidler - Collin Peters - Sam McCormick

Defensemen

Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele

Layton Ahac - Wyatt Ege

Ryan O'Connell - Matt Miller

CJ Regula

Goaltenders

Tommy Nappier

Ryan Snowden

Evan Moyse

Officials

Referees: Colin Kronforst and Brett DesRosiers

Linesmen: Samuel Shikowsky and Nicholas Bradshaw

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics