Matt Miller's goal with 9.5 seconds left in overtime gave No. 3 Ohio State a 2-1 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at the Kohl Center. The Badgers couldn't hold onto a 1-0 lead in the third period and fell to 2-10-2 on Fridays this season. UW generated just one shot on goal in going 0-for-3 on the power play and allowed a power-play goal for the seventh straight game.

Three stars

No. 3: K'Andre Miller blocked a game-high six shots for the Badgers.

No. 2: Quinn Preston had a number of chances to score for Ohio State and posted assists on both goals.

No. 1: Matt Miller made a heads-up play to get open on the Buckeyes' winning goal, recognizing the time left and sneaking into the slot from the point.

Up next

The Badgers and Buckeyes close the series at 7 p.m. Saturday. UW will retire Mark Johnson's jersey in a pregame ceremony.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is looking for its first Friday night victory of 2019 when it plays No. 3 Ohio State on Friday (7 p.m., FSW+, 1310 AM).

The Badgers are 0-4 in series openers since the break and 2-9-2 overall, a stumbling block that has hampered their season.

Ohio State is without three key players: forwards Tanner Laczynski and Gustaf Westlund and defenseman Sasha Larocque are out injured. Laczynski and Westlund are second and fourth, respectively, in scoring for the Buckeyes.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (9-12-5, 5-6-5-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Buckeyes (17-5-4, 10-3-3-2)

Forwards

Austin Pooley - Mason Jobst - Quinn Preston

John Wiitala - Dakota Joshua - Carson Meyer

Freddy Gerard - Ronnie Hein - Collin Peters

Miguel Fidler - Brendon Kearney - Sam McCormick

Eugene Fadyeyev

Defensemen

Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele

Ryan O'Connell - Wyatt Ege

Matt Miller - Tommy Parran

Goaltenders

Sean Romeo

Tommy Nappier

Evan Moyse

