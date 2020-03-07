Buckeyes 2, Badgers 1, OT: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey season-ending loss to No. 11 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaedon Leslie scored 1:12 into overtime Saturday to give No. 11 Ohio State a 2-1 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team for a sweep of the best-of-three Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series at Value City Arena. It was the third time in the last four years that the Badgers' season ended in overtime.

Three stars

No. 3: Dylan Holloway scored a power-play goal for the Badgers.

No. 2: Carson Meyer scored his fifth goal of the series to give Ohio State the lead in the second period.

No. 1: Leslie's fourth goal of the season brought down the curtain on the Badgers.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team doesn't have history on its side in its effort to extend its season in Game 2 of its Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series against No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday (6 p.m., no TV, BTN+ subscription stream, 1310 AM).