Buckeyes 2, Badgers 1, OT: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey season-ending loss to No. 11 Ohio State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaedon Leslie scored 1:12 into overtime Saturday to give No. 11 Ohio State a 2-1 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team for a sweep of the best-of-three Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series at Value City Arena. It was the third time in the last four years that the Badgers' season ended in overtime.

Three stars

No. 3: Dylan Holloway scored a power-play goal for the Badgers.

No. 2: Carson Meyer scored his fifth goal of the series to give Ohio State the lead in the second period.

No. 1: Leslie's fourth goal of the season brought down the curtain on the Badgers.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team doesn't have history on its side in its effort to extend its season in Game 2 of its Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series against No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday (6 p.m., no TV, BTN+ subscription stream, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have lost Game 1 of a best-of-three playoff series nine times in their history. They've won the second game only twice in those instances, and only once have they won the series.

Big loss leaves Badgers men's hockey team no room for error: 'We've backed ourselves into a corner'

UW professed confidence that it would be able to rebound from a 9-1 loss on Friday, and it's using the same lineup to try to do so.

Another Buckeyes victory, either Saturday or Sunday, will end the Badgers' season.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (14-19-2)

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Linus Weissbach

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Buckeyes (19-11-5)

Forwards

Tate Singleton - Tanner Laczynski - Carson Meyer

Gustaf Westlund - Ronnie Hein - Jaedon Leslie

Austin Pooley - Eugene Fadyeyev - Quinn Preston

Miguel Fidler - Collin Peters - Sam McCormick

Defensemen

Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele

Layton Ahac - Wyatt Ege

Ryan O'Connell - Matt Miller

CJ Regula

Goaltenders

Tommy Nappier

Ryan Snowden

Evan Moyse

Officials

Referees: Colin Kronforst and Brett DesRosiers

Linesmen: Samuel Shikowsky and Nicholas Bradshaw

