Buckeyes 5, Badgers 3: Three stars and three key players from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Ohio State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Buckeyes 5, Badgers 3: Three stars and three key players from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Ohio State

Grant Gabriele, Georgii Merkulov and Joe Dunlap scored third-period goals for No. 17 Ohio State, which overcame a third-period deficit for a 5-3 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Three stars

No. 3: Buckeyes defenseman James Marooney assisted on two third-period goals.

No. 2: Cam Thiesing had a goal and an assist for Ohio State.

No. 1: Merkulov scored to put the Buckeyes ahead late.

Three key plays

Ohio State's Jake Wise was called for two faceoff violations for an early jump on the draw against UW's Tarek Baker 13 seconds into a Badgers power play in the second period. The first is a warning; the second is a penalty for delay of game, which gave UW a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:47. Roman Ahcan scored on that power play for a 2-2 tie.

Zach Urdahl took a hit on a zone entry late in the second period but Liam Malmquist picked up the puck and dished behind his back to Dominick Mersch. The Badgers senior scored on a 1-on-1 with goaltender Jakub Dobes to put UW ahead 3-2.

Badgers goalie Jared Moe went for a shot fake by Buckeyes defenseman James Marooney, who instead passed left to Georgii Merkulov. The freshman hit an open part of the net to put the Buckeyes ahead 4-3 with 5:39 remaining.

Up next

The Badgers and the Buckeyes complete the series at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kohl Center (Bally Sports Wisconsin, 1070 AM).

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has its regular lineup available after four days of small practices ahead of Saturday's game against No. 17 Ohio State at the Kohl Center (6:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BigTenPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Returning: The Badgers practiced with only seven skaters and two goalies from Tuesday to Friday because of a positive COVID-19 test and related quarantines. That forced the series to be delayed by a day and sends 13 UW players into the game on only Saturday's morning skate for ice time with the team in the last five days. Defenseman Daniel Laatsch was listed on the line chart but he didn't take the ice for warmups.

Rhythm? Goaltender Jared Moe was one of the players who missed four days and it'll be worth watching how that affects his timing and movement in the crease.

Killers: The Badgers haven't allowed a power-play goal in their last six games. Opponents are 0-for-10 since Michigan State went 3-for-7 in a sweep Nov. 19-20.

Homecoming: Verona native Mason Lohrei, a defenseman, is tied for Ohio State's scoring lead with 19 points in 20 games.

Badgers (6-12-2, 2-6-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Zach Urdahl

Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Caden Brown - Ryder Donovan - Sam Stange / Liam Malmquist

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Josh Ess - Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Brayden Morrison, F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Shay Donovan, D Mike Vorlicky (injured), D Jake Martin (ill).

Buckeyes (14-6, 6-4)

Forwards

Tate Singleton - Gustaf Westlund - Joe Dunlap

Mark Cheremeta - Jake Wise - Kamil Sadlocha

Michael Gildon - Georgii Merkulov - Cam Thiesing

Patrick Guzzo - Jaedon Leslie - Travis Treloar

Eric Cooley

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei - Will Riedell

James Marooney - Grant Gabriele

Ryan O'Connell - Cole McWard

Goaltenders

Jakub Dobeš

Ryan Snowden

Reilly Herbst

Officials

Referees: Tony Czech and Jonathon Sitarski.

Linesmen: Nick Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.

