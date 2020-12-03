Buckeyes 4, Badgers 2: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Ohio State

No. 13 Ohio State scored four times in the first period, then held on for the final two periods to defeat the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 4-2 on Thursday at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Three stars
No. 3: Jason Dhooghe scored his first goal in more than three years for the Badgers.
No. 2: Tommy Nappier made 15 saves in the third period and 37 in the game for the Buckeyes.
No. 1: Gustaf Westlund put the Buckeyes on the board and added an assist later in the opening period.
Up next
The Badgers and the Buckeyes finish the series at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Pregame
The No. 14 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens a four-game road trip Thursday hoping for another bounce-back effort when it plays at No. 13 Ohio State (4:30 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).
UW has followed two victories with two losses on two occasions. The most recent downward turn was a pair of home defeats against Arizona State last weekend, when the Badgers were missing five forwards.
The personnel is the same Thursday. See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (4-4, 4-1-0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Sam Stange
Jason Dhooghe - Ryder Donovan - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Shay Donovan - Luke LaMaster
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer
Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Roman Ahcan, F Tarek Baker, F Dylan Holloway, F Dominick Mersch, F Ty Pelton-Byce.
Buckeyes (1-3, 1-2-0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Tate Singleton - Gustaf Westlund - Kamil Sadlocha
Mark Cheremeta - Travis Treloar - Quinn Preston
Michael Gildon - Patrick Guzzo - Ryan Dickinson
Austin Pooley - Eugene Fadyeyev - Collin Peters
Defensemen
James Marooney - Grant Gabriele
Dominic Vidoli - Layton Ahac
Ryan O'Connell - CJ Regula
Goaltenders
Tommy Nappier
Ryan Snowden
Evan Moyse
Officials
Referees: Colin Kronforst and Brett Desrosiers.
Linesmen: Johnathan Morrison and Nicholas Bradshaw.
