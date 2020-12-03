Buckeyes 4, Badgers 2: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Ohio State

No. 13 Ohio State scored four times in the first period, then held on for the final two periods to defeat the 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 4-2 on Thursday at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Three stars

No. 3: Jason Dhooghe scored his first goal in more than three years for the Badgers.

No. 2: Tommy Nappier made 15 saves in the third period and 37 in the game for the Buckeyes.

No. 1: Gustaf Westlund put the Buckeyes on the board and added an assist later in the opening period.

Up next

The Badgers and the Buckeyes finish the series at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Pregame

The No. 14 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens a four-game road trip Thursday hoping for another bounce-back effort when it plays at No. 13 Ohio State (4:30 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).