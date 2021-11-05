Brock Caufield rallies Badgers from unusual own goal with tying, OT goals against No. 5 Minnesota

Brock Caufield saw his brother Cole shine in the spotlight so many times over the previous two seasons, especially last year en route to winning the Hobey Baker Award.
It was his time to come through in big moments for the Badgers on Friday.
Is there anything better for a kid from Stevens Point than scoring an overtime goal for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team against archrival Minnesota to just about blow the roof off the Kohl Center?
“Not much,” Caufield said. “It was a special win for the guys and something we really needed.”
Caufield delivered for the Badgers when he blasted a short-side slap shot past Minnesota’s Jack LaFontaine on the fifth shift of the 3-on-3 extra session.
UW’s 4-3 victory against the fifth-ranked Gophers came a week after a triumph over No. 2 Michigan, giving the Badgers more proof that they can be competitive in a talented Big Ten.
Caufield started the overtime and hit the post from the slot on the first shift. He moved his shot a few inches inside the next time and sent his team over the boards to celebrate a victory.
📽️: Caufield calls GAME in OT!— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 6, 2021
🍎: Ceulemans, Ess pic.twitter.com/UVy11fZU21
“My mentality has been to shoot pucks and they haven’t been going in for me,” said Caufield, who scored a tying goal in the third period. “I just stuck with it. I think I’ve got a good shot so I’m just trying to beat goalies.”
UW was able to mount a comeback after absorbing what coach Tony Granato said was “as strange of a goal as you could ever give up.”
The Badgers climbed back from a two-goal deficit and were about to go on a power play late in the second period when disaster struck in the form of a 140-foot, empty-net goal into their own net.
Brock Faber was being called for holding, so UW goaltender Jared Moe sprinted to the bench for an extra attacker. UW’s Liam Malmquist carried the puck from the right corner of the offensive zone to the side boards.
Under pressure from Minnesota’s Aaron Huglen, Malmquist tried to send the puck back to defenseman Josh Ess at the right point. But his pass was well to Ess’ left and slid all the way down ice and into the vacated net.
“Your life flashes before your eyes there,” Malmquist said of watching the puck angle toward the empty net.
A referee initially waved off the goal but the crew gathered to discuss the play before awarding the score. UW used its challenge to ask the referees to check whether the puck had been tipped by a Minnesota player to send it into the net; they stayed with the goal call after review.
Faber got the penalty and the goal, only his second in 36 career games.
Gophers just got a goal on Wisconsin's open net on a delayed penalty pic.twitter.com/evyapgNGv1— Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 6, 2021
“I’m happy the team battled back,” Malmquist said. “We stuck with it the whole game and Brock finished it off there in overtime. I can laugh about it now but hopefully that never happens again.”
The bizarre goal could have rattled the Badgers (4-5, 1-1-1-0 Big Ten) but they responded with a good opening of the third period. Caufield’s first goal on an aggressive forecheck leveled the game 3-3.
Sammy Walker and Blake McLaughlin scored in the first 13 minutes of the second period for Minnesota (5-4, 2-0-0-1) but that’s all Moe allowed against his former teammates.
LaFontaine skated over to Moe, who transferred from Minnesota after last season, after the game and gave his counterpart a hug and some congratulatory words in his ear amid a boisterous Kohl Center.
“It was definitely a feeling like I’ve never had before after a game,” said Moe, who made a career-high 44 saves. “It was just really special.”
UW responded less than 1½ minutes after McLaughlin’s score with a power-play goal on a one-timer by Corson Ceulemans. The defenseman’s first NCAA goal was only the Badgers’ second in 28 power-play tries this season.
Good work by Tarek Baker and Malmquist behind the Gophers net on the next shift allowed Jack Gorniak to tie the game from the slot.
The two goals in 21 seconds energized the Badgers and the crowd, but Malmquist’s own goal sent UW back into a deficit. Overcoming that and overcoming another ranked team provided a jolt of energy for the Badgers.
“These are big wins, especially early in the year,” Caufield said. “It’s good to get confidence that we can beat these teams and good to know where we are as a group. I think we can build off it.”
Minnesota 0 3 0 0 — 3
Wisconsin 0 2 1 1 — 4
First period penalty: Ahcan, W, :32.
Second period: M — Walker 4 (Pitlick, Faber), 4:01; McLaughlin 3 (Walker, Brinkman), 12:18. W — Ceulemans 1 (Ahcan, De St. Phalle), 13:36 (pp); Gorniak 2 (Malmquist, Baker), 13:57. M — Faber 1, 17:22 (en). Penalties: Johnson, M, 10:08; Broz, M, 13:02; Faber, M, 17:22.
Third period: W — Caufield 2 (Ceulemans, Ess), 2:19. Penalty: Malmquist, W, 16:42.
Overtime: W — Caufield 3 (Kehrer, Ceulemans), 3:02.
Saves: M (LaFontaine 13-8-10-1) 32; W (Moe 13-12-15-1) 41. Power plays: M 0-for-2; W 1-for-3. Att. — 9,813.