Brock Caufield rallies Badgers from unusual own goal with tying, OT goals against No. 5 Minnesota

UW was able to mount a comeback after absorbing what coach Tony Granato said was “as strange of a goal as you could ever give up.”

The Badgers climbed back from a two-goal deficit and were about to go on a power play late in the second period when disaster struck in the form of a 140-foot, empty-net goal into their own net.

Brock Faber was being called for holding, so UW goaltender Jared Moe sprinted to the bench for an extra attacker. UW’s Liam Malmquist carried the puck from the right corner of the offensive zone to the side boards.

Under pressure from Minnesota’s Aaron Huglen, Malmquist tried to send the puck back to defenseman Josh Ess at the right point. But his pass was well to Ess’ left and slid all the way down ice and into the vacated net.

“Your life flashes before your eyes there,” Malmquist said of watching the puck angle toward the empty net.

A referee initially waved off the goal but the crew gathered to discuss the play before awarding the score. UW used its challenge to ask the referees to check whether the puck had been tipped by a Minnesota player to send it into the net; they stayed with the goal call after review.

Faber got the penalty and the goal, only his second in 36 career games.