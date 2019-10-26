On a weekend of upsets of highly ranked teams in women's college hockey, the No. 1 University of Wisconsin survived a challenge Saturday.
But a 4-1 victory over Bemidji State in the opening game of a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series at LaBahn Arena gave Badgers coach Mark Johnson some things to pick out about the need for a full-game effort.
"It certainly wasn't pretty at different times, but you're looking for timely goals and you can educate your players because they're watching the same thing I watch," Johnson said. "And then you just have to teach them how to do things a little bit better than we did in some areas of the game."
No. 2 Minnesota and No. 3 Northeastern both lost Friday, to No. 9 Ohio State and Providence, respectively, setting a cautious tone for the Badgers on Saturday.
Through audio and action, Mekenzie Steffen has carved out a niche as not only a leader but a dependable defenseman who quarterbacks a dangerous top power-play unit for No. 1 Wisconsin.
The warning light got brighter early in the second period, when Bemidji State's Reece Hunt scored on a rebound — the sequence represented the Beavers' third and fourth shots on goal of the game — to make it 1-1.
But UW's Britta Curl redirected a Maddie Rowe shot past Beavers goalie Lauren Bench eight minutes later, and the Badgers got a third-period insurance goal from defenseman Nicole LaMantia.
"It's definitely good to see our work pay off," Curl said. "Sometimes it's frustrating when bounces aren't going your way."
UW improved to 9-0 for the third time in the program's 21 seasons. The others were 2015-16 and 2017-18.
The Badgers (3-0 WCHA) outshot the Beavers 6-1 in the game's first eight minutes, culminating in Mekenzie Steffen's fourth goal of the season.
Steffen moved left to right near the top of the zone and shot back to the left, beating Bench (25 saves) high.
Steffen's goal and the Badgers penalty kill kept UW in the lead into the first intermission. Penalties to Maddie Posick and Curl 2:12 apart gave the Beavers (3-3-1, 2-1 WCHA) a long stretch of power-play time.
They recorded only one shot on goal on those two chances, and UW held them to four shots on four unsuccessful power plays for the game.
"We're really confident on that penalty kill, and just really getting in their face and not giving them time or respect," Steffen said. "It proved it: They could not set up anything, so I think that set the tone right and shifted the momentum right back to us."
The Badgers failed to score on the power play for only the second time this season, going 0-for-2 with one shot on goal.
Sophie Shirley scored her team-high ninth goal of the season into an empty net with 1:08 remaining, and Kristen Campbell made 11 saves for UW.