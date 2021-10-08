Bright start undone by woeful second period in Badgers' season-opening loss to Michigan Tech

Logan Pietila scored twice and Alec Broetzman once off the Huskies' top line in the frame, when a 1-1 game turned to a 5-2 Tech advantage.

Rowe allowed a rebound and Badgers forward Mathieu De St. Phalle overskated the puck instead of clearing it. That gave Parker Saretsky a chance to feed Brian Halonen for a putaway and a 2-1 lead just 74 seconds into the middle frame.

Rowe had trouble with Broetzman's centering pass out of the left corner less than two minutes later, and Pietila outfought UW freshman forward Liam Malmquist for the puck to score.

Granato said he planned to get Jared Moe, a junior transfer from Minnesota, into a game early this season. Late in the second period of the opener couldn't have been what he had in mind.

But Moe looked solid in relief of Rowe. One of his best of nine saves was on Trenton Bliss in close after good power-play movement.

Brown might have had the best night of the six freshmen in the Badgers lineup for his goal 73 seconds into the game. He bounced a sharp-angle shot from the right of the net in off goaltender Blake Pietila.

"It was a good feeling early but that one goal isn't going to win us a game if we're not taking care of all the other areas," Brown said.