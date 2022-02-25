Brette Pettet's third-period goal gives Wisconsin lead in WCHA playoff series

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team found just enough scoring Friday to open the postseason with a victory.

Brette Pettet's third-period goal gave the fourth-ranked Badgers their first lead, which they held for a 2-1 victory against Bemidji State at LaBahn Arena.

UW had to rally to start the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs in a positive way. The Badgers lead the best-of-three first-round series 1-0 with Game 2 on Saturday.

Maddi Wheeler returned from an injury with a goal and an assist, and Sophie Shirley assisted twice as UW improved to 13-1 in WCHA playoff games at LaBahn Arena.

Pettet's shot less than two minutes into the third period squeaked past Beavers goalie Kerigan Dowhy and got just over the goal line before a Bemidji State player could reach it.

The Badgers (24-6-4) were held to two goals in a pair of losses at Ohio State to close the regular season and fell behind in the first period Friday.

Dowhy made 12 saves in the first period for Bemidji State (11-19-3), allowing Graysen Myers to put the Beavers ahead late in the first period on their fifth shot. Myers raced past UW's Makenna Webster to the front of the net, where she caught a pass from Makenna Deering and beat goalie Kennedy Blair to the glove side.

Blair returned to the Badgers' lineup after missing last Saturday's game with an upper-body issue. She finished with 14 saves.

Wheeler teamed up with Shirley to get UW even in the second period. Shirley rushed up the right side and passed up the middle to Wheeler, who tipped the puck through Dowhy's pads.

The Badgers avoided their first three-game losing streak since October 2012 and extended their home unbeaten streak against the Beavers to 16 games.

