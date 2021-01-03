Brette Pettet's third-period goal enough for Badgers to complete sweep of Minnesota State

Britta Curl had two of the opportunities, one early in the period after a defender fell and the second on a late power play that Frank stopped as she slid to her left.

Frank also denied the Badgers junior on a breakaway with a minute to play in the second period. That was after UW went scoreless on four power-play tries in the middle frame.

UW attempted 15 shots over the eight minutes on the power play. Frank stopped seven while Mavericks skaters blocked six and two went wide.

The Badgers had three more power-play tries in the third period, including a 5-on-3 for 46 seconds. In all, they were 0-for-8 Sunday after scoring the winning goal on the power play late in the third period Saturday.

It was the first time since Oct. 7, 2017, that the Badgers (3-1) had eight power plays in a game. They hadn't gone scoreless with eight or more numerical advantages since going 0-for-9 at North Dakota on Oct. 22, 2016.