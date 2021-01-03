Brette Pettet's third-period goal enough for Badgers to complete sweep of Minnesota State

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team got only one shot past Minnesota State goaltender Calla Frank on Sunday.
Brette Pettet's third-period goal was all the top-ranked Badgers needed, however, in a 1-0 victory over the Mavericks for a series sweep in Mankato, Minnesota.
UW opened 2021 by collecting all six points from a Western Collegiate Hockey Association road series for the first time in its last five tries dating to last season.
"It's definitely the way you want to start," Pettet said. "I think this weekend was great for us. I think it tested us a little bit and got us back into our rhythm."
Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair made 11 of her 21 saves in the third period as she shut out an opponent for the second time in four games this season.
Pettet scored on the rebound of a sharp-angle Daryl Watts shot out of the left corner 5:52 into the third period. It was the Badgers' 35th shot on goal of the game.
Daryl Watts and @sophieshirley9 with the 🍎!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ayxG2qZOyg— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 3, 2021
"We kind of knew it wouldn't be a pretty goal so I think one of the things that we focused on was just getting to the net and getting rebounds," Pettet said.
The Badgers generated a handful of good scoring chances in the first period but their momentum was temporarily derailed by having to kill two penalties.
Britta Curl had two of the opportunities, one early in the period after a defender fell and the second on a late power play that Frank stopped as she slid to her left.
Frank also denied the Badgers junior on a breakaway with a minute to play in the second period. That was after UW went scoreless on four power-play tries in the middle frame.
UW attempted 15 shots over the eight minutes on the power play. Frank stopped seven while Mavericks skaters blocked six and two went wide.
The Badgers had three more power-play tries in the third period, including a 5-on-3 for 46 seconds. In all, they were 0-for-8 Sunday after scoring the winning goal on the power play late in the third period Saturday.
It was the first time since Oct. 7, 2017, that the Badgers (3-1) had eight power plays in a game. They hadn't gone scoreless with eight or more numerical advantages since going 0-for-9 at North Dakota on Oct. 22, 2016.
Hear what captain @BrettePettet had to say after the #Badgers win today! pic.twitter.com/MqxKTO2K3i— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) January 3, 2021
UW went to the third period in a 0-0 tie for the second time in its last five games dating to last season's WCHA Final Faceoff championship game overtime loss to Ohio State. Its last goalless game through two periods before that was March 17, 2017, in the Frozen Four semifinals against Boston College, the fifth time that season UW and its opponent failed to score in the opening 40 minutes.
The Mavericks (2-7-1) outshot the Badgers 8-3 after Pettet's goal but Blair was strong positionally over that stretch to hold the lead.
"I think our team played really well in front of me," Blair said. "We came back from yesterday and I think every girl put their hearts out today and did what they needed to do to get the win. It really helped me out."
Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020
This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.
OK, this one was written in 2019 but it appeared in the paper in 2020, so I'm including it. A lot of memories in a few days in Pasadena.
The 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice was in February, and we got treated to Mark Johnson telling some of the stories that never get old.
Former Badgers player Claudia Kepler of Verona had a whirlwind journey end with a championship and some great yarns.
The designers of Forward Madison FC's drip kit were meticulous in going through the processes they used.
Those who helped Badgers captain Ty Emberson him grow into the player he is described how they saw it happen.