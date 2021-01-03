 Skip to main content
Brette Pettet's third-period goal enough for Badgers to complete sweep of Minnesota State
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team got only one shot past Minnesota State goaltender Calla Frank on Sunday.

Brette Pettet's third-period goal was all the top-ranked Badgers needed, however, in a 1-0 victory over the Mavericks for a series sweep in Mankato, Minnesota.

UW opened 2021 by collecting all six points from a Western Collegiate Hockey Association road series for the first time in its last five tries dating to last season.

"It's definitely the way you want to start," Pettet said. "I think this weekend was great for us. I think it tested us a little bit and got us back into our rhythm."

Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair made 11 of her 21 saves in the third period as she shut out an opponent for the second time in four games this season.

Pettet scored on the rebound of a sharp-angle Daryl Watts shot out of the left corner 5:52 into the third period. It was the Badgers' 35th shot on goal of the game.

"We kind of knew it wouldn't be a pretty goal so I think one of the things that we focused on was just getting to the net and getting rebounds," Pettet said.

The Badgers generated a handful of good scoring chances in the first period but their momentum was temporarily derailed by having to kill two penalties.

Britta Curl had two of the opportunities, one early in the period after a defender fell and the second on a late power play that Frank stopped as she slid to her left.

Frank also denied the Badgers junior on a breakaway with a minute to play in the second period. That was after UW went scoreless on four power-play tries in the middle frame.

UW attempted 15 shots over the eight minutes on the power play. Frank stopped seven while Mavericks skaters blocked six and two went wide.

The Badgers had three more power-play tries in the third period, including a 5-on-3 for 46 seconds. In all, they were 0-for-8 Sunday after scoring the winning goal on the power play late in the third period Saturday.

It was the first time since Oct. 7, 2017, that the Badgers (3-1) had eight power plays in a game. They hadn't gone scoreless with eight or more numerical advantages since going 0-for-9 at North Dakota on Oct. 22, 2016.

UW went to the third period in a 0-0 tie for the second time in its last five games dating to last season's WCHA Final Faceoff championship game overtime loss to Ohio State. Its last goalless game through two periods before that was March 17, 2017, in the Frozen Four semifinals against Boston College, the fifth time that season UW and its opponent failed to score in the opening 40 minutes.

The Mavericks (2-7-1) outshot the Badgers 8-3 after Pettet's goal but Blair was strong positionally over that stretch to hold the lead.

"I think our team played really well in front of me," Blair said. "We came back from yesterday and I think every girl put their hearts out today and did what they needed to do to get the win. It really helped me out."

