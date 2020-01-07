'Bitter and sour' after World Juniors, 4 players return to Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team

Miller and Emberson ranked first and third, respectively, in ice time among American defensemen. Caufield and Turcotte were in the middle of the pack among U.S. forwards for usage.

Caufield, who leads the Badgers and tops NCAA freshmen with 12 goals, recorded the only goal for the UW quartet in five World Juniors games, an overtime give-and-go with Turcotte in pool play against the Czech Republic.

Caufield said he didn’t play as much as he thought he would. His average of 13:29 ice time per game was sixth of 13 U.S. forwards.

“When you get there, all you want to do is win and wherever you’re playing, as long as you’re winning, you’re happy,” Caufield said. “I think Alex and I kept a good attitude with where we were at. Obviously, it’s tough. You want to do more. You want to contribute more to the team.”

It’s not uncommon for players who are 18 at the start of the under-20 tournament like Caufield and Turcotte to find the going tough. One reason, Badgers coach Tony Granato said, is the pressure involved.

“I think once you go through it, it really helps for your second year,” Granato said. “Not only are you obviously more ready as a player, but I think you’re more ready to deal with that part of it as well.”