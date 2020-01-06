'Bitter and sour' after World Juniors, four players return to Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team

Turcotte declined an interview request Monday, but Caufield said he wants to be part of the 2021 tournament in Alberta.

"Next year, hopefully we can have bigger roles on the team and contribute more and help us win," Caufield said.

Miller, an alternate captain for the U.S. in his second year in the World Juniors, said the high level of the competition will make an impact on him for the second half of the college season.

"Going up against those guys pushes you to just be more aware, smart," he said. "It pushes you to be a little bit better, too. So coming back here, I think I have a little bit of a chip on my shoulder, knowing that playing against those good guys from around the world is just a good experience to come back here and get rolling again."

Holloway was back with the Badgers for last Wednesday's exhibition victory over the U.S. Under-18 Team, working to put the disappointment of not being chosen to represent his country to good use.

"You just use it as motivation," he said. "We have a great group of guys here and a bunch of guys that want to win. I think the big thing is just not worrying about it and just focus on what the Badgers can do in the second half."

'One More Shift' for Burish