'Bitter and sour' after World Juniors, four players return to Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team

Dylan Holloway had a few weeks to digest what happened.
Being cut from the Canadian team for the World Junior Championship was painful, but the University of Wisconsin freshman forward said it didn't stop him from rooting for the group that on Sunday won the gold medal with a third-period rally against Russia.
"I've been thinking about it a lot — reflecting on my tryout, what I could have done better to be on the team and then what I can bring next year to hopefully make the team as well," Holloway said.
Four other Badgers players have had a few days to let the reality sink in of returning from the Czech Republic without a medal.
Sophomore defensemen K'Andre Miller and Ty Emberson and freshman forwards Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte were part of the U.S. team that was shut out by Finland 1-0 in the quarterfinals last Thursday. It was the first time in five years the Americans failed to earn a medal at the tournament.
That group of players was back at practice Monday as UW prepared for its return to Big Ten Conference play Friday and Saturday against No. 8 Ohio State at the Kohl Center.
"At this point, it's more just bitter and sour," Emberson said, reflecting on the tournament. "But I think as the days go on you'll look back on it. It's a learning experience, and I think we all gained a lot from going over there."
Miller and Emberson ranked first and third, respectively, in ice time among American defensemen. Caufield and Turcotte were in the middle of the pack among U.S. forwards for usage.
Caufield, who leads the Badgers and tops NCAA freshmen with 12 goals, recorded the only goal for the UW quartet in five World Juniors games, an overtime give-and-go with Turcotte in pool play against the Czech Republic.
Caufield said he didn't play as much as he thought he would. His average of 13:29 ice time per game was sixth of 13 U.S. forwards.
"When you get there, all you want to do is win and wherever you're playing, as long as you're winning, you're happy," Caufield said. "I think Alex and I kept a good attitude with where we were at. Obviously, it's tough. You want to do more. You want to contribute more to the team."
It's not uncommon for players who are 18 at the start of the under-20 tournament like Caufield and Turcotte to find the going tough. One reason, Badgers coach Tony Granato said, is the pressure involved.
"I think once you go through it, it really helps for your second year," Granato said. "Not only are you obviously more ready as a player, but I think you're more ready to deal with that part of it as well."
As first-round NHL draft picks whose destinations next season are to be determined, Turcotte and Caufield can't know for sure whether they'll be involved with next year's World Juniors.
Turcotte declined an interview request Monday, but Caufield said he wants to be part of the 2021 tournament in Alberta.
"Next year, hopefully we can have bigger roles on the team and contribute more and help us win," Caufield said.
Miller, an alternate captain for the U.S. in his second year in the World Juniors, said the high level of the competition will make an impact on him for the second half of the college season.
"Going up against those guys pushes you to just be more aware, smart," he said. "It pushes you to be a little bit better, too. So coming back here, I think I have a little bit of a chip on my shoulder, knowing that playing against those good guys from around the world is just a good experience to come back here and get rolling again."
Holloway was back with the Badgers for last Wednesday's exhibition victory over the U.S. Under-18 Team, working to put the disappointment of not being chosen to represent his country to good use.
"You just use it as motivation," he said. "We have a great group of guys here and a bunch of guys that want to win. I think the big thing is just not worrying about it and just focus on what the Badgers can do in the second half."
'One More Shift' for Burish
Adam Burish is getting one more lap with an NHL team.
The Madison native, who captained the Badgers to the 2006 NCAA championship, is being honored by the Chicago Blackhawks with a chance to take a spin around the United Center ice in front of the crowd before Tuesday night's game.
This is the fourth season the Blackhawks have incorporated former players in the "One More Shift" promotion. Previous participants include Denis Savard, Ed Belfour and Phil and Tony Esposito.
From the infirmary
UW sophomore forward Dominick Mersch, who suffered an upper-body injury against the U.S. Under-18 Team last Wednesday, was limited in practice Saturday and didn't skate Monday.
The Badgers also have been cautious with injuries to junior forward Sean Dhooghe and freshman defenseman Mike Vorlicky, both of whom took part in Monday's workout.