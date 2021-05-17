Bigger event on hold but Casting for Kids organizers hope to raise $100,000 for charities

The first two editions of Mark Osiecki's Casting for Kids charity fishing events in 2018 and 2019 were so well received that the third outing was going up a notch.

Osiecki, a University of Wisconsin men's hockey associate head coach, and his team of event organizers had a convention hall at the Alliant Energy Center booked to hold around 500 people for the dinner and auction after the 2020 excursion.

Then COVID-19 did its thing and those plans went back in a folder — at least temporarily.

A scaled-down version of Casting for Kids returns to Madison's four lakes on Saturday, with the Green Lantern Restaurant in McFarland as the post-fishing headquarters. Osiecki hopes to raise $100,000 for the American Family Children's Hospital and the UW Carbone Cancer Center through the outing and an online memorabilia auction.

The blueprints for the bigger bash with a live auction and a large hall are still around, now with 2022 as the target.

The two charities that benefit carry deep meaning for Osiecki, particularly the children's hospital. He was born nearly three months early and at only 3 pounds.