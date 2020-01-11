Big Ten suspends Wisconsin Badgers' Linus Weissbach for one game

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be without one of its leading scorers for Saturday's game against No. 8 Ohio State.
The Big Ten Conference handed left wing Linus Weissbach a one-game suspension for a third-period check delivered in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Buckeyes.
Forechecking in the corner of the Buckeyes' defensive zone less than four minutes into the third period, Weissbach hit CJ Regula, sending the Buckeyes defenseman's head downward. It appeared that the top of Regula's helmet went into the boards after the contact.
Here's the Weissbach hit on Regula, Regula left on a stretcher (h/t @icehockeystick) pic.twitter.com/EODz16OpTr— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 11, 2020
After being attended to by athletic trainers and paramedics on the ice during a 12-minute delay, Regula was put on a backboard and a stretcher before being wheeled off.
He was taken to a Madison hospital for tests and, according to an Ohio State spokesperson, was released later Friday night and is expected to make a full recovery.
After using video review, referees Brett DesRosiers and Jonathan Sitarski gave Weissbach a five-minute major penalty for checking from behind and a game misconduct.
It was the first major penalty Weissbach has been assessed in 80 games with the Badgers. The junior had two penalties for four minutes in the first 18 games of the season.
"There was no intention," UW coach Tony Granato said after Friday's game. "His job as a forechecker is to cut the guy off. I actually think he — there was no push. I think he just went into him. Linus is probably the cleanest player in college hockey. It's just one of those incidents that's unfortunate in hockey. The most important thing is hopefully he's OK."
Weissbach, a member of the Badgers' top power-play unit, is second on the team with 17 points and leads with 14 assists. His assists total is tied for third among Big Ten players.
The Badgers and Ohio State play the second game of the series at 7 p.m. Saturday.