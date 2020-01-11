Big Ten suspends Wisconsin Badgers' Linus Weissbach for 1 game

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be without one of its leading scorers for Saturday's game against No. 8 Ohio State.

The Big Ten Conference handed left wing Linus Weissbach a one-game suspension for a third-period check delivered in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Buckeyes.

Forechecking in the corner of the Buckeyes' defensive zone less than four minutes into the third period, Weissbach hit CJ Regula, sending the Buckeyes defenseman's head downward. It appeared that the top of Regula's helmet went into the boards after the contact.

After being attended to by athletic trainers and paramedics on the ice during a 12-minute delay, Regula was put on a backboard and a stretcher before being wheeled off.

He was taken to a Madison hospital for tests and, according to an Ohio State spokesperson, was released later Friday night and is expected to make a full recovery.

After using video review, referees Brett DesRosiers and Jonathan Sitarski gave Weissbach a five-minute major penalty for checking from behind and a game misconduct.